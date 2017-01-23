





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Patsy Guinn officially came to work at the Liberal Police Department May 12, 1997, and before making it to her official anniversary date, she will be leaving with just short of 20 years of experience in the department this year. Guinn spent the bulk of her career with LPD as an evidence and crime scene technician before transferring into the statistics division of the department last March. In her prior position, Guinn had to handle many things most people in crime scene and evidence do in law enforcement. “Before, I went out and worked crime scenes and did a lot of court that we had to go to,” she said. “I helped take care of evidence. There was three of us out there. We checked it in, checked it out, released it after they were through with court.” Other duties of Guinn’s job including discoveries and making copies of videos and photographs for attorneys. “I did that for years and years and years and years,” she said. Guinn’s current job provides her with a nice change of pace heading into her retirement years. “In this one, I do statistics,” she said. “We have programs. We run the numbers and keep the statistics on where the crime is at in town at any certain time and how many cases the officers are working.” Though most people who go into law enforcement as a career attend many training classes, Guinn said most of what she has learned to do at the LPD has been through on the job training. “I’d gone through some training classes, but most of it’s been on the job training,” she said. “I have taken crime investigation classes. I’ve had photography classes, classes on taking care of the evidence. I haven’t had any classes in this job that I’m doing now. It’s been on the job training that I’m getting.” As with most industries, law enforcement has seen its share of changes through the years when it comes to technology, and Guinn said the primary difference from her beginnings is with DNA evidence. “When I first started, DNA was just now coming out,” she said. “You had to have a pretty large sample of blood. They didn’t even know you could do it with the mouth swabs then. You had to get a pretty good size sample of blood to send in to get a DNA analysis. Now you can do a sample off of a Q-tip. You can swab a person’s mouth and get it. DNA’s probably made the biggest difference in working crimes.” Likewise, Guinn said fingerpring systems have advanced through the years. “Before, it was just the human eye that looked at it, and now, it’s automated to the point that the machine will go through the fingerprint cards, and it’ll pick out the top 10 cards for a possible match,” she said. “They still have the human eye do the final look, but you don’t have to go through a thousand cards trying to find the one you need.” Guinn said the hardest part of being an evidence tech and crime scene investigator is working cases in which children have been hurt or killed. She said this is something those wishing to go into law enforcement need to learn to deal with and what it takes to make it in that line of work. “You have to learn how to deal with man’s inhumanity to man and be able to do your job and get it done, testify in court and go home at night and cry,” she said. “The children bother me the most.” Guinn has a couple more months on the job before she retires. She will officially retire April 1, April Fool’s Day, and she explained why she chose then and not the May 12 anniversary date. “I was going to go the full 20 years, and KPERS, our retirement system, does things in quarters, and April 1 is the first of the second quarter, and I don’t get any extra credit for working till May 12,” she said. “I’m officially at 19 years on April 1.” Guinn said there are several reasons she chose now to retire, including some medical factors. “I’m getting ready to start on dialysis,” she said. “I could probably work and do dialysis because I’m going to do it at home, but I don’t want to. I’ve worked for 40 some years. I’m ready to retire and do something else. I’ll probably still have to work some to help pay insurance, but I’ll only be working part time. Hopefully, it’ll be in a line of work I really enjoy like crafting.” Crafting, Guinn said, is much of what she wants to do as she heads into retirement. “It’s to find something like that,” she said. “I’m going to do some crafting. I might be moving to Tulsa. My family lives down there, and there’s a lot more to do down there. I’ll be doing some volunteer work down there. I do volunteer work up here, but I’ll probably be doing some volunteer work down there too. I don’t know yet, but I’ll check it out and see what I can find.”