Stump shares city recreation plans PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 23 January 2017 13:45

alt

By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Ronna Stump, Activities Supervisor with the Liberal Recreation Department talks about how the winter has been going so far and also previews some upcoming spring activities. 


Q: What does the Recreation Dept have going on for the rest of the winter and the upcoming spring?

A: • Valentine’s Day Bouquet Fundraiser – people can order Jan. 24 to Feb 10. Delivery will be Feb. 13 and 14.

  • Pancake Chase – 5K run /walk  Feb. 25. Registration is at 1 p.m. and race starts at 1:30 p.m.

 • Children Healthy Fun Fair – March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 • Community Garden – Sign –up starts March 13

 • Daddy daughter Dance – March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Ag Building  

 • Easter Egg Hunt at North Blue Bonnet at 6 p.m.

 • Arkalon Park Egg Hunt  – April 14 at 1 p.m. at Arkalon Park   

 • Picnic in the Park  – May 3 to July 26.

 • Leprechaun Challenge – 5K Run/Walk  – March 18. Registration 1:30 p.m. and race starts at 2 p.m.

 • Arkalon Assault – June 10

Sports

 • Youth Grasshopper Soccer – Sign –ups Feb. 6 to March 3rd

 • Women’s Basketball – Deadline Feb. 10  

 • Women’s Volleyball – Deadline Feb. 10 

 • Adult Softball League – Packets will be available April 4.



Q: What is the department getting ready for these events?

A: Sending out letters, getting the word out to everyone, and doing normal stuff you have to do to plan.



Q:  What would you say to encourage local kids to participate in this events?

A: Come out and try some new activities. They are fun and get you out of the house.



Q: What are you most looking forward to about the spring programs?

A:  I like the spring programs because you get to get outside not stuck inside. The Easter Egg Hunts especially are a lot of fun to see all the little ones picking up the eggs.



Q: What has been a highlight for the department for the winter so far?

A:  That all the sports programs and special events were a successful.



Q: What would you say makes the Recreation Center such a big hangout spot for the local youth? Why?

A:  The Recreation Center is a safe place to come to and be with you friends to just hang with or talk to. We also have a lot of games for them to play that maybe they do not have at home. 



Q: Is there anything else you would like to add or anything else you think would be relevant for me to put?

A: We have the Program Guides out and if they did not get one though the school we have them here or I will mail them one. If anybody has a new program idea, please come to me and share it, and we will take a look at it.
 

