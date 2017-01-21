



Jada Mickens takes a shot against Hays Jan. 9. Friday the Lady Redskins played int he seocnd round of the Salina Invitational Tournament and came away with a 47-41 against Abilene. L&T photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

Heading in to the fourth quarter, the Lady Redskins were struggling to score and trailed Abilene 29-25.

But when the Lady Redskins figured out the offense, they poured in 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 47-41 win that put the Lady Redskins in the Salina Invitational Tournament championship against Salina central Saturday.

"We didn't play that effectively on the offensive end for the first three quarters," Liberal coach Carter Kruger said. "We had good shots, they just wouldn't go in the basket."

But in the fourth quarter, the defensive intensity led to transition baskets, and the tandem of Machia Mullens and Jada Mickens led to double doubles for both.

"We hit some threes in the second half, and the posts took over from there," Kruger said.

The aggressive style also sent the Lady Redskins to the line.

Mickens scored 11, Mickens scored 10, and freshman point guard Katie Horyna had a break-out game, scoring 11 including two three pointers.

The win sets up a championship match-up with host Salina Central, a team that has been ranked in the top six of Class 5A.

"We have to take care of the ball and defend the arc," Kruger said. "They shoot it well. They are talented. We have to out-tough them on the defensive end."