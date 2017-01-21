RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Redskins shoot out early, rebound with blowout win, 51-24 PDF Print E-mail
Saturday, 21 January 2017 09:52

alt

Cade Hinkle puts up a shot in the lane against Hays Jan. 9. Friday, Liberal played in the second round of the Salina Invitational and came away with a 51-24 loss against Goodland. L&T photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

Discipline issues caused Liberal coach Scott Hinkle to adjust his starting line-up. It might have been an advantage. The revamped line-up provided added energy, and after dropping the opener at the Salina Invitational to host Salina South, Liberal rallied with a 51-24 win over Goodland Friday.

The Redskins jumped out to a dominating lead early and had a 31-10 advantage at half.

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, Liberal had stretched the lead to 46-17 before coasting to the 51-24 win.

"Today was night and day as far as our energy," Hinkle said. "We couldn't make shots yesterday. Today, we jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Our energy was good, played with emotion."

With the newfound energy, Hinkle was able to make mass substitutions, and 11 of the 12 Redskins scored in the win.

The scoring was spread evenly. Deladris Green led the Redskins with eight points.

"The big difference is we were attacking the rim," Hinkle said. "Our guards and inside, we were attacking."

The Redskins will play for fifth Saturday at the Bicentennial Center.
 

