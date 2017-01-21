





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

Liberal’s Baker Arts Center will be hosting two events this week, and one of them will be on display at the center through late February. Tuesday begins the Western Kansas Scholastic Arts Show, which will run through Feb. 26. Though there will not be an opening ceremony for the event, the show’s last day will see a closing ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. Baker Arts Administrative Assistant Heather Williams said the show is part of a national show, but this portion is for the Western Kansas region. “We host it every other year,” she said. “We trade off with Montezuma. It’s our turn, and we’re excited about it.” The top winners in the art show, the Gold Key and American Vision nominees, will get to go to the national division of the competition. Art director Jessica Strickland estimated more than 500 works of art from glass to sculpture, drawings, paintings and photography will be on display throughout the show’s stay at Baker. “There’s even some political cartoons that didn’t even come from art classes,” she said. “They came from social studies classes. There’s just a little bit of everything.” The second event Baker is hosting this week involves the healing arts as Baker continues to expand its realm of arts. “There’s a gentleman in town who’s a message therapist,” Strickland said. “His business is Healing Touch. He’s going to do a Reflexology class about the hands and the feet. This is just the beginners course. He’s hoping to make this a series of classes and gradually get more advanced as he goes on. Just the benefits of self-message and reflexology and healing those pesky ailments that you have without modern medicine.” “I’m sure you’ll learn about stress relief and those things that everybody can benefit from,” Williams said. Reflexology will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the center. The cost of the class is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. To sign-up, call Baker at 624-2810. Strickland said Baker Arts could possibly looking at other events to bring in more of the healing arts to the center. “I think we got a call recently about potentially doing yoga classes,” she said. “Nothing is finalized yet, but if we could definitely work out those details, I think we would be really interested in offering some of those types of things too.” Williams said in recent years, Baker has gone beyond the normal realm of thinking when it comes to art, and that thinking could go even further in the future. “This last year, we did a tattoo show, and that was pushing it for some people,” she said. “Who knows where (Baker Director) Toni’s (Smith) going to lead us?” Williams praised Strickland’s working in helping to get more ideas for arts at Baker. “I think it’s beneficial especially having Jess here from being in a different part of Kansas and all the way in California,” she said. “She has different ideas she can bring that are not the norm for this area.” Both Williams and Strickland have high expectations for the art show itself. “I think the scholastics exhibit is always a favorite of Baker patrons and Baker staff,” Strickland said. “Heather’s excited about it. Toni’s excited about it. I’m excited about it. I had the pleasure of being a judge, so I got to see everything. I got a sneak peek. We’re hoping that the community comes out and the parents and grandparents and brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles of these kids come out and support them.” Williams said students participating in the art show are high school and middle age, and the event gives them a chance to show their art in a gallery. “That’s kind of a fun way for them to get excited about art and hopefully pursue it in the future,” she said. Strickland said youth from Cimarron High School who are coming to set up the show are getting a sense of responsibility and pride in what they are doing, as well as what their fellow students in the area are doing. “In a way, they’re competing with each other, but it’s like a community,” she said. “They’re building a community of art students and art culture.” Strickland said the scholastics show likewise highlights art teachers in the region. “I think we have awesome teachers in our area, which you wouldn’t think of being in Western Kansas of making art a priority in our schools, but our teachers are fantastic,” she said. “They’re teaching these kids valuable lessons that they’re going to use whether or not they continue in art after high school or not. One thing adults always tell me is ‘I wish I could draw. I wish I had that artistic ability.’” Strickland encourages everyone to come out and see the Western Kansas Scholastic Arts Show. “I think just coming out and supporting these kids in what they’re doing now and what they’re going to do in the future is important and supporting these teachers,” she said. “Art is something that is not a priority in our schools right now. To show these teachers that they’re doing a good job is our responsibility.” Strickland said lack of funding for arts means many of the students participating in the show were likely did not learn art until their later school years. “A lot of these kids probably didn’t have art classes until middle school and high school, so what they’re doing at this level is pretty amazing considering that,” she said.