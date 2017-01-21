







By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The shouts and yells of children and teachers and staff could be heard around the community throughout this week. There was no need for anyone to worry, however, as the USD 480 schools were taking on another drill as part of the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate). This week’s drills took on the “Evacuate” portion of the anagram, and all the schools’ drills were a success. “It went well, my students know to check. Our intruder was by the front door, so the first ones checked that direction before they headed the opposite way,” McKinley Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Nicole Hougard said after McKinley’s drill Tuesday. “They also know to quietly get out because if we're loud, they're going to know where we're at. My students were ready for it, they knew exactly where to go. They were able to do it with me behind them, I didn't have to direct them really. They know where they're going and to follow the rest of the school and not leave anyone behind.” “I thought it went really well,”: Liberal High School social studies teacher Rory Arnold said after LHS’s drill Friday afternoon. “Getting more than 1200 people moved from here to there in that short amount of time was pretty remarkable, and the students did really well with how the process went and everything.” The point of the week’s drill was to have the students practice evacuating their respective school buildings to the designated “rally points.” “I have kindergarten, so I think it went really well for that age level,” McKinley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Bethany Stoney said Tuesday. “We were able to follow the older students and we'd also practiced watching for cars and all that, so we still took the time to watch out for all that.” “The drill went really well, the kids knew where to go out and to go across the playground,” Lincoln Elementary School IRC teacher Janel Durler said after Wednesday’s drill. “Even with the water and stuff melting, they still managed to get over here really well.” Overall, all the teachers said they were proud of their students with getting to their designated areas and their overall preparedness for the drill. “They all stayed together as a group, which was great,” LHS foreign language teacher Fernanda Peterson said after Friday’s drill. “I thought it all went really well, everyone followed instructions, so I didn't have any issues. It was all explained really well to us, so we did really well.” “They remained really calm while walking over here, and they didn't get distracted by everything, because sometimes knowing it's a drill can be distracting and turns into a game,” Durler added. “But they handled it really well.” The overall concensus throughout the district was that the drills at the individual schools went well, and the teachers agreed practice will make perfect for future drills and potential actual dangerous situations, and it was agreed how beneficial ALICE has been for the district. “I like it because it really does help, it makes more sense than just locking down in the classroom if we're capable of getting out,” Hougard said. “They also understand more the concern of it because they've had to actually do things and make decisions, as opposed to the teacher making all the decisions, so they also take some responsibility for themselves and each other.” “I think it's definitely better than what we used to do with the lockdown, because a lot of times, that's not the best answer,” Arnold said. “Sometimes it's the only option, but getting away from the situation is the best bet, and this is a way to teach the students how to do that.” Praise was expressed to all the teachers for the drills’ success. If any parents have any questions about it, they can contact any of the schools or any of the USD 480 administration, and go to the informational meetings. “I think it's a great addition because we can never give our students too much information,” LHS Assistant Principal Josh Stephenson said. “When it comes to taking care of themselves, safety and security are our number one job as a school, and making sure from an early age that our kids know what resources there are and where they can go, that's great. Putting all that in place and those resources are paramount, and I think it's great USD 480 is always looking for better ways to make sure we take care of the students.”