Seward County Community College, Seward County, City of Liberal, the Liberal Ministerial Alliance, and others are working together to help those who are not able to clean up the storm debris.

If you need assistance please call: the county clerk’s office at 626-3355. They will need your name, address, and a call back number, so we can get workers to your property.

If you are interested in being a volunteer to help with cleanup efforts, you may contact the county clerk’s Office. We will need your contact information and how you can help in this effort.