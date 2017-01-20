







• L&T staff report





Hooker United Methodist Church is hostings its 80th annual groundhog supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the church at 202 E. Imo in Hooker, Okla.

The menu includes liver and onions, sausage links and patties, sauerkraut and ribs, biscuits and gravy, carrots and celery, mashed potatoes and ice cream with homemade applesauce.

There will also be live music.

Take outs and Hooker deliveries are available by calling 580-652-2920. Adults can eat for $8 and children age 12 and younger for $3. The menu is all you can eat.