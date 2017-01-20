





• Special to the Leader & Times

The annual combined choral clinic for Liberal High School, South Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School and Seward County Community College choir students will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LHS Maskus Audiotorium. The concert is free of charge. Guest clinician will Dr. Karsten Longhurst from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Karsten’s Northwestern Singers will also be on hand to work with the students throughout the day to prepare for the evening concert. The concert will include selections performed by each school choir, as well as a special performance by the Northwestern Singers. The Northwestern Oklahoma State University Singers are the vocal ambassadors of NWOSU. The group maintains the highest level of performance and artistic integrity across many musical styles including classical and popular music. The Singers are a highly sought after group in Northwestern Oklahoma, and have performed the last two years at Oklahoma’s Speaker’s Ball. On their most recent tour, they performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. In 2014, they were featured performers at the Oklahoma Music Educators Association annual conference. The group has also toured internationally to China, and will be touring Austria and the Czech Republic this summer. Dr. Longhurst is currently the Director of Choral Music and Assistant Director of Music Education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. He conducts the NWOSU Singers, Chorale, and Concert Choir. Most recently, Karsten was the guest conductor for the 2016 Oklahoma Western Honor Choir, and is currently preparing the NWOSU Chorale for a four-concert collaboration tour with the Enid Symphony. Longhurst is completing his dissertation on the German conductor and composer Rudolf Mauersberger in fulfillment of a Doctorate of Musical Arts in choral music at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. At USC, his fields of study were vocal performance, arts leadership, and music education. While at the USC Thornton School of Music, Longhurst served as the conductor of Apollo Men’s Chorus and as the Assistant Conductor to the USC Chamber Singers. Additionally, his teaching assistant responsibilities included Festivals Coordinator and Recruitment Coordinator. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Longhurst was the choral director at Ogden High School in Utah. He expanded the part-time choir program to full-time, and the choirs consistently received “Superior” ratings at region and state festivals. He was also the recipient of the Ogden School District’s Teaching in Excellence Award. As a professional tenor vocalist, Longhurst is equally at home in both the classical and pop genres. He has performed and recorded with some of the most popular artists of our time, including The Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Christopher Cross, and Elton John. As an ensemble tenor, he has collaborated with Helmut Rilling, Carl St. Clair, and James Conlon of the Los Angeles Opera, and has appeared with Brevitas, Inspiravi, the University of Southern California Chamber Singers, The Salt Lake Vocal Artists, and more. Over the last decade, Longhurst toured with the regionally acclaimed vocal group, T Minus 5. Most recently, he was featured as the tenor soloist with the Enid Symphony in their Christmas Concert and in Vaughan William’s Serenade to Music with the USC Symphony Orchestra and Choral Artists. Previous degrees also include a Bachelor’s of Music in Education and in German from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and a Master’s in Music in choral conducting from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Longhurst is an active clinician, guest lecturer, and member of Oklahoma Music Educator’s Association and Oklahoma Choral Director’s Association. He resides with his wife, Danielle, and four children in Alva, Oklahoma.