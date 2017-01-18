







• L&T staff report









A pair of arrests were made as the result of an injury accident Tuesday morning.

Emergency services received a call at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an injury accident at the intersection of Yale Street and Maple Street.

“Responding officers found that two vehicles had collided head on,” a release from Liberal Police Department Captain Pat McClurg noted. “Investigating officers learned that a silver 2012 Dodge Ram, driven by an 18-year-old female, was headed east on Maple Boulevard. The driver drove left of center to avoid debris in her lane and struck a tan 2009 Dodge Journey driven by a 55-year-old female.”

The driver of the Dodge Journey was then transported to Southwest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, McClurg’s release continued.

“Officers discovered an open container of alcohol and a quantity of marijuana in the Ram,” McClurg’s release concluded. “The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol. An affidavit was submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges.”