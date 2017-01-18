RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Commission opts to stick with current leadership PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:33

By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times


Tuesday’s Seward County Commission started with board members Nathan McCaffrey and Randy Malin as chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The meeting ended with both still serving in their current positions. Commissioners voted 4-0 to retain the pair as the board’s leadership. Commissioner C.J. Wettstein came to the meeting late and was not able to participate in the vote. Tuesday was also the first meeting for new commissioner Jack Jacob. 

McCaffrey is in his second year of his first term, while Malin has served on the commission for several years. Malin nominated McCaffrey saying the chairman had done a great job in his “rookie” year heading up the board, and thus, he saw no need to change that.
 

