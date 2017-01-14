

Whitney Hay brings the ball up the court against Dodge City Friday. Hay had a career night as a Lady Redskin, scoirng 16 points including three three pointers to lead the Lady Redskins to a 44-32 win. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times DODGE CITY — With the Lady Redskins facing a physical opponent in the paint, and with standout senior Jada Mickens struggling to get her shots to fall, that would have been enough in recent years to lead to a Liberal loss. Not any more. With challenges in the paint, the Lady Redskins simply went outside to sharpshooters Ali Lucero and Whitney Hay. The two combined for five three pointers, and with a strong outside presence, Dodge City could not keep pace, and the back-to-back WAC champion Lady Red Demons suffered a loss on their home floor while the Lady Redskins moved to 3-0 in the league with a 44-32 win. Liberal pushed the ball inside early, and standout freshman Machia Mullens made a basket. But the physical lay form the Lady Demons forced the Lady Redskins out of the paint, and Hay responded with a three pointer to give the Lady Redskins an early 5-0 lead. While the Lady Redskins were looking for opportunities outside the paint, Dodge City was looking for a basket from anywhere. Liberal’s defense prevented any open looks, and shot after shot by the Lady Red Demons missed their mark. Dodge City did not score in the first four minutes while the Lady redskins built a 7-0 lead. Finally a three-pointer put the Lady Red Demons on the board, and after a free throw on their next possession, Dodge City was back to within one possession, 7-4. But Lucero doubled the deficit with a three, and the Lady Redskins had a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. Mickens continued to struggle inside, and despite the aggressive defense she couldn’t make it to the free throw line, either. Midway through the second quarter, Dodge had cut the lead to 14-10. But Lucero and Hay combined for a 10-0 run, starting with a three by Hay and ending with a three from Lucero, and Liberal jumped out to a 24-10 lead. Liberal led by as many as 15 early in the third quarter after a Mickens free throw gave the redskins a 29-14 advantage, but the Lady Red Demons answered with a basket and a three pointer to cut the lead back to 10. The Lady Redskins continued to push the ball inside, and Dodge City started to foul, sending Mullens and Mickens to the line. By the end of the third quarter, Liberal continued to lead 34-23. Another three form Hay and four free throws form Mickens pushed the Lady Redskins back out to a 40-25 lead. Dodge City never cut the lead to single digits the rest of the way, and the Lady redskins cruised to the 44-32 road win. Hay had a career high 16 points, and Lucero scored 10. Mickens had a tough night shooting, only making one of eight attempts but ending the night with eight points and 13 rebounds. Liberal coach Carter Kruger said he had been preparing his team for a game where the lane might not be able to produce the points. “We’ve been talking about it now for nine games,” Kruger said. “The guards would have to step up one of these nights, and they did. Whitney Hay had her career high, and Ali was shooting very well. All of our guards in the first half controlled the tempo and got us in great situations. We are a complete basketball team right now. If we keep getting better, we can be a scary basketball team.” Dodge City rallied to get the game back to 10, and that can spark a strong home rally. But Liberal ended it there. “There was a big response from our kids when they went on that run,” Kruger said. “We played lights out in the first 16 minutes/ We shot well, defended well, we got some good breaks on loose balls, but they earned those breaks with their energy. In the second half we did enough to come out with a 12-point win.” Mickens and Mullens combined for 13 points, but Kruger said it was the defensive scheme of the Lady Red Demons that made it difficult. “They wouldn’t let us go inside,” he said. “With their defensive scheme, they wouldn’t let us. We use our guards to get us out to a big lead. We did a good job getting to the line in the second half once they went back man to man. We go to the line 23 times in the second half.” In the first half, Liberal didn’t attempt one free throw. At 3-0 in the WAC, Liberal is now positioned for a strong finish. “These girls are hungry,” Kruger said. “They want to be that team of kids that brings Liberal back to the state tournament, puts us back on the map and hopefully brings a WAC championship home. There is a lot of work to be done. We take it one game at a time, eight minutes at a time. We have to focus on what is in front of us, and the big things at the end will come.” Liberal (8-1, 3-0) will play in the Salina tournament Thursday.