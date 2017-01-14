

Cade Hinkle launches a three pointer form the corner against Dodge City Friday night. Hinkle helped the Redskins dig out of an early 8-1 hole by scoring 12 points in the first quarter and 17 in the game, and the Redskins ran away from the Red Demons late, 67-47. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times DODGE CITY — For the first four minutes against Dodge City Friday, the Liberal Redskins looked like they still hadn’t recovered from Tuesday’s loss to Garden City. But Cade Hinkle woke up the Redskins by rallying the Redskins from an 8-1 deficit by scoring 12 points in the first quarter, and Deladris Green dominated in the paint, scoring 23 points to lead the Redskins to a 67-47 rout of the Red Demons. Liberal had no answers when Christopher Baker and Adrian Mendoza drained threes to go along with a pair of Red Demon free throws, and Deladris Green had to battle through the Red Demon hecklers who honed in on his corn rolls to make a free throw, and the Redskins trailed 8-1 with 4:42 to play in the first quarter. With the Redskins in a funk offensively, Hinkle took control. He pulled up for a mid-range jumper to cut the lead to 8-3, but back-to-back baskets by the Red Demons stretch Dodge City to a 12-3 advantage. Hinkle banged home a three, and after a quick turnover and pass to Markalynn Eatmon up the court from Hinkle for a basket, the Redskins cut the lead to 12-8. Another defensive stop by the Redskins put the ball back in Hinkle’s hands, and back-to-back mid-range jumpers tied the game 12-12 with 1:48 to play in the first quarter. But Hinkle wasn’t done yet. He received a pass in the corner and shot off another long-range shot for three, and the Redskins took a 15-12 lead. Green hit a shot late in the quarter, but the Red Demons stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer to cut Liberal’s lead to 17-16 at the end of the first period. Dodge took the lead back momentarily with the first basket of the second quarter, but the Redskins put together a run to take a 26-19 lead midway through the period. But the Red Demons kept it close, and in the final minute of the half, Liberal had a six point lead until another Dodge City three at the end of the period cut Liberals lead to 31-28. Baker hit a three for the Red Demons early in the second half, and the Red Demons took a one-point lead, 33-32. But coach Scott Hinkle directed his team to push the ball over the zone and into the lane with lob passes to Green and Kylan Thomas. The Red Demons simply couldn’t match the height of Green and the athleticism of Thomas, and the Redskins started to pull away by the end of the period with a 47-37 lead. Green started the fourth the way he finished the third, scoring the first five points of the period, and the Redskins had a 52-37 advantage. Liberal’s largest lead came with one minute to play when back-up Tristen Bigham drained a three pointer to give the Redskins a 67-43 lead, but Dodge City scored the final two baskets of the game for the 67-47 final. Green led the Redskins with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Hinkle scored 17, combining for a deadly inside-out combination to score 40 of the 67 for the Redskins. Knocking off Dodge City by 20 on the road is a rarity, and Liberal coach Scott Hinkel knew it. “It doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “It was a tale of two halves. It was pretty ugly in the first half. We made some adjustments and settled in in the second half.” He was also still recovering himself from the sting of Tuesday’s loss. “Any time you win on the road after losing at home like we did at Garden, we needed to get over that loss,” he said. “This helps. You drop this one tonight, and it is an uphill battle the rest of the way in WAC.” With the early struggled and falling behind 8-1, Hinkle wanted anyone to make a basket, and his son Cade made it happen. “You like to see somebody do something at that point in time,” he said. “We were looking for anything. He hits that one and gets some momentum going. He is capable, but like I told the big guys, we have an advantage, let’s take advantage of it.” That advantage was Green and Thomas in the paint. But the passes weren’t coming early, and when they did, the shots weren’t falling. “Our guards did a better job seeing the post in the second half. No knock on (Green), but he should have had 43. (Assistant coach Eric) Olmstead told him to slow down, catch it, gather yourself and go up. He is used to being pushed and shoved with two or three hanging on him. In the second half, he figured out, catch it, come down and make my move, and he had good results.” Liberal will step out of the Western Athletic Conference next week to play in the Salina tournament, starting with host Salina South.

