

TORRES



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

The Tyrone, Oklahoma, teacher arrested last January for multiple counts of second degree rape and indecent exposure waived her right to a jury trial and a speedy trial Monday in Texas County, Oklahoma, District Court. Court documents for Claire Torres indicate she will now have a status hearing at 2 p.m. May 10 in regard to a potential bench trial in her case. Torres had also waived her right to a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19, 2016, and was arraigned Aug. 31, 2016, on five counts of rape in the second degree and 25 counts of indecent exposure. Torres, a Liberal resident, was initially arrested on five counts of rape in the second degree and 22 counts of indecent exposure, but in April 2016, Texas County District Attorney Mike Boring said there are now 25 counts of indecent exposure. The case had been set for the felony trial docket Monday, but Torres opted to waive her rights to a jury trial and a speedy trial instead. Boring said the defendant could face as little as a year in prison and as much as 15 years for each rape charge and anywhere from 10 to 20 years on each count of indecent exposure. Boring said the indecent exposure charges against Torres primarily relate to photographs. In April, the DA said attorneys in the case were still exchanging some discovery evidence. Court records indicate a warrant was issued for Torres on Jan. 21. 2016. That warrant was completed in February 2016 to extradite her from Seward County to Texas County. The warrant issued came with a $100,000 endorsed bond with the condition that Torres have no contact with her alleged victim. Torres’s attorney, Edward M. Blau of Oklahoma City, made a motion to reduce the bond during her initial appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, but court documents indicate the bond will remain at $100,000. On Jan. 22, 2016, Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley issued a press release regarding the arrest of Torres, saying the defendant was taken into custody in Seward County. “Torres declined to sign a waiver of extradition to the State of Oklahoma and was released on a $25,000 fugitive from justice bond,” he said. “Oklahoma authorities will now apply for a governor’s warrant to have Torres returned to State of Oklahoma.” The alleged incident began Dec. 15, 2015, when Boley was contacted by the superintendent of the Tyrone Public School District. “The superintendent reported that he had been made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Tyrone public school teacher and a student,” Boley said in the press release. “The superintendent reported that through his investigation, he was able to gather enough information that he needed to report his findings to law enforcement. The superintendent advised that the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave.” Andrea Walters, an investigator with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, was assigned to the investigation, and Boley said through interviews and other evidence, the investigation uncovered multiple violations of Oklahoma statutes. “These findings were presented to the District One District Attorney’s office,” Boley said.