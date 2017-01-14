

Dr. Hubert Peterson studies some lab work through a microscope in his office Thursday at Cimarron Pathology. Peterson recenlty retired as the Seward County Coroner.



Dr. Hubert Peterson looks through some of the organ and tissue samples collected from his work at Cimarron Pathology.

Story and photos By ROBERT PIERCE Dr. Hubert Peterson has been doing pathology work for nearly 50 years, with 27 of those coming in Liberal, and now, he is ready to draw that career to a close. Peterson started working with Cimarron Pathology Oct. 1, 1989. “I came out here basically to spend the month,” he said. “By the time the month was up, I decided to stay here. It was a nice place.” Peterson said he enjoyed meeting the people during that time, and he has been in Southwest Kansas ever since. Prior to coming to the area, he had a busy practice in Arkansas and Missouri before taking a hiatus for a couple of years. “I went and traveled around with the kids,” he said. “They were teenagers. I wanted them to see everything. I went to Argentina, spent a year.” This is where Peterson said his son, Clint Peterson, who is now a district judge in Seward County, met his wife. After his time on hiatus, the elder Peterson came back to work, and this is when he found Liberal and decided to stay. The pathology business is notorious for having some strange cases, and Peterson has seen his share over the last 27 years. “I’ve had a hundred at least or more of very bizarre or unusual cases,” he said. “I send these off for special things, and one case in particular, we never did get a diagnosis. It was such a bizarre tumor that nobody could ever decide, and unfortunately, the patient passed away rather quickly. You just never know what’s coming next.” Peterson said about 80 percent of his work involves surgical tissues, and he handles cases from many places in the area. “Besides Liberal, I get cases from Lakin, Hugoton, Elkhart, Meade,” he said. “The courier goes around and picks them up. I’m the coroner for the 26th District. I do work for Meade, Kearny, Hamilton counties as well, Stafford County, St. John and several counties down in Texas.” In 2016, Peterson performed 27 autopsies, and only two weeks into the new year, he has already performed two in 2017. Throughout his years in the business, Peterson said the technology in his job has changed tremendously. “When I did my residency in Iowa, the main thing we did at that time was frozen sections,” he said. “We did a lot of them. Over the years, we’ve come up with a lot of immuno peroxidate stains – very special stains that point to a particular tumor. That has been probably the biggest improvement.” The amount of time potential pathologists have to serve in residency has only slightly changed since Peterson started. “When I did my residency, it was four years,” he said. “I have two sons that are pathologists in Idaho, and both of them, they had a five-year residency. I think it’s gone back to four years, but they recommend an extra year at the end for just extra training.” Peterson said he first became involved with pathology because of how the science covers all branches of medicine, including all of the body’s organ systems. “I had a great deal of interest in learning all I could,” he said. Peterson is now on the verge of retirement. He plans to leave Cimarron Pathology in early March. He said one of the things he has to do before he steps into retirement is find a new district coroner, a position he has served in for many years. “Those people, if there’s questions, they go to the scene and look it over,” he said. “In my case, we do autopsies, but if you’re not a pathologist, you’ll have to send it. Right now, I’ve tried to send the cases to Wichita, and they’re overworked.” Peterson said the Wichita lab is looking for a forensic person, and with that help, they should be able to take some of the local cases, but for now, Peterson sends them to the nearest certified forensics laboratory in Kansas City, about 400 miles away. Peterson said another difference from his beginnings is the amount of time new pathologists spend with autopsies. “I’ve practiced almost 50 years,” he said. “When I did pathology, we had to do a lot of autopsies during the training. Now, there’s so much specialty work going in. A lot of the residents don’t do hardly any autopsies. They come out. They’re great tissue pathologists, but they don’t feel comfortable doing autopsies.” Peterson said not many of today’s pathologists have an interest in autopsies for several reasons. “They’re worried about certifying deaths, writing up death certificates, plus it is 24 hours,” he said. “Your life is subject to being called. Luckily here, I don’t get called out at night but two or three times a month.” As for what will happen with Cimarron Pathology, Peterson said he has sold the practice to the Manhattan-based Peterson Labs. He said the new owners are no relation to himself. “They’re a group of four,” he said. “They also cover Dodge City, Emporia, Colby. I’ve dealt with them through the years. I know they’re all really good. We started talking about six months ago. It was time for me to stop.” Peterson said the transition to the new owners should be a smooth one. “Once I decided to do it and talked with the people at Peterson Labs, I feel very comfortable,” he said. “I know there won’t be any significant change in the surface.” With his retirement, Peterson said he plans to spend a fair amount of time visiting his sons in Idaho as well as getting back to his roots in Arkansas. With all this in mind, he still is unsure of what he will do outside of working. “Honestly, I haven’t even thought about what I’m going to do,” he said. “I guess I’ll start thinking about it when it happens – when I wake up the first Monday morning and don’t have to go to work. That’s when it’ll hit me.” Before the local lab is transferred into new hands, Peterson may have to do a little more work before he calls it a career, though. “They’ve got to enter all the data that I’ve accumulated here in 17 years and plug it into their computers,” he said. “If they’re through, they can do it, and if they still have work to do, I told them I’d stay on week by week till they’re satisfied.”