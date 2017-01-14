

Liberal High School math teacher Carter Kruger explains part of a math lesson during one of his classes recently. Kruger was recently announced as one of the recipients of the Kansas Horizon Award, which honors first-year teachers at both the elementary and secondary education levels.



Kruger explains the difference between the different types of triangles during a recent math lesson. Kruger said his parents being in the education field spurred his own interest in becoming a teacher.

Story and photos By ELLY GRIMM

Liberal High School has received many distinctions throughout the past few years, and recently, one of the school’s teachers was announced as the recipient of yet another prestigious honor. Second-year math teacher Carter Kruger was recently announced as the recipient of this year’s Kansas Horizon Award. The award is sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education and recognizes teachers at the elementary and secondary education levels. “When I found out I won, first of all, I was very humbled, because I know there’s a lot of good teachers not only in Kansas who were up for it, but also here at LHS who are outstanding teachers and people,” Kruger said. “I was very honored to be able to represent LHS in that way. Another thing was I felt … it was a lot of validation of all the work I’ve been putting in, and then the biggest thing is I was excited because I felt it was a great award for our school and I’m happy to represent LHS.” Kruger’s career in education began at an early age as both of his parents were educators – his mother was an elementary school teacher (now a principal at a school in Iowa), and his father was also a teacher and athletics coach. Kruger attended Minnesota State University and graduated from there with a math degree. He started coaching college basketball shortly afterward, and coached at several of the community colleges in Minnesota. Then, he decided he wanted to coach more in high school, and went through the teaching program at Fort Hays State University, and eventually came to Liberal High School, where he currently teaches math and coaches the LHS Lady Redskins. “What’s really made him stand out as a first-year teacher is how willing and open to feedback he’s been,” LHS Principal Shiloh Vincent said. “The fact that he’s as strong of a coach as he is in his own right, he’s been equally coachable as a teacher, and I think our students have benefitted from that.” All in all, Kruger said he is happy to be in Liberal. “My No. 1 goal is to see our students get a great education so they can lead productive lives,” Kruger said. “I was talking to a student of mine just the other day about the difference between finding a career and finding a really great career, and sometimes that difference is the education level. As a math teacher, I would like to see my students graduate with high proficiency in math. Math is a field where if you’re strong in it, you can find a great job really quick.” Colleagues at LHS also praised Kruger for the work he has done at the school during his time there. “Mr. Kruger is very deserving of this award, and it speaks highly of the type of teacher he is,” Vincent said. “I was very excited he was recognized as a Horizon Award winner, and what’s really impressive about him is how intentional he is about the things he teaches in the classroom, and the kind of learning experiences he provides for his students. He’s a great representation of all his colleagues, and I was excited he got this award because it doesn’t just speak to the quality of teacher he is, but also the quality of teachers we have at LHS across the board.” “Carter is very deserving of this award, and I am thrilled the state selected him for this recognition,” fellow LHS math teacher Michelle Bremenkamp said. “I have been in education for 25 years, and have never seen a new teacher take on such a difficult slate of classes and extra-curricular duties. Carter not only took on the challenge, but excelled with all he was able to do. He is a definite asset to the Liberal High School math department.” Kruger will officially receive the award at a luncheon ceremony Feb. 10 in Topeka, and he said he is excited. “I’m excited to go there, I know it’s going to be a great opportunity to meet other teachers and meet the other award winners as well,” Kruger said. “I’m excited to pick their brains and learn from them about how to be a better teacher, because I’m not at the peak of my craft yet, I’m still new to all this.” Kruger also thanked his colleagues and his family for their support. “I would definitely want to give a big thank you to all the people here at LHS who support our teachers and staff,” Kruger said. “Our administration here is very supportive. My parents and their backgrounds in education helped lead me to this point, and I’d also like to thank my wife, who’s been so supportive throughout this whole process.”