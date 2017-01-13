RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Vehicle strikes pedestrian near new school PDF Print E-mail
Friday, 13 January 2017 13:21

alt

Liberal police officers discuss what needs to be done to finish cleaning up the scene of this accident Thursday in north Liberal. L&T photo/Robert Pierce


• L&T staff report


A pedestrian was taken to Southwest Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, Capt. Pat McClurg of the Liberal Police Department said around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Holly Drive and Western Avenue for a report of an accident.

“A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle,” he said.

McClurg said investigating officers found that a 2008 GMC pickup was turning south on Western Avenue from South Holly Drive and struck a 56-year-old male in the crosswalk.

“The driver, a 29-year-old male, did not see the pedestrian crossing Western Avenue in the crosswalk,” he said.

McClurg said the pedestrian was taken to SWMC by Seward County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
 

