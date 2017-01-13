



CARTER KRUGER

• Special to the L&T

Editor’s note: A more extesive interview with Carter Kruger, a Liberal High School educator, will be featured in the Sunday edition of the L&T. This release just might provide a little more reason to as to why Kruger has really begun his career on a rather positive note. TOPEKA – Thirty-two first-year educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2017 Kansas Horizon Award program. The first-year educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference on Feb. 10 in Topeka. The Kansas Horizon Award program, which is sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding. The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. Congressional districts. Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each region. Recipients of the 2017 Kansas Horizon Award were notified last week of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Brad Neuenswander. “I want to congratulate these outstanding teachers,” Watson said. “Each recipient has demonstrated their dedication to the teaching profession, and I want to thank them for their time and talent. With the help of great teachers like these, we are one step closer to meeting the vision for education in the state, which is Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Kansas is lucky to have such quality teachers in its classrooms.”

2017 Kansas Horizon Award Recipients •Region 1 Alexandria Acton, Union Valley Elementary School, Buhler Unified School District (USD) 313 Rebecca Burnfin, Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center, Garden City USD 457 Olivia Casey, Ellinwood Grade School, Ellinwood USD 355 Jeremy Holiday, Saint George Elementary School, Rock Creek USD 323 Carter Kruger, Liberal High School, Liberal USD 480 Anna Nusser, Chapman High School, Chapman USD 473 Jesse Todd, Plum Creek Elementary School, Buhler USD 313 Ashley Winger, Salina West Alternative Program, Salina USD 305

•Region 2 Ariel Beam, Chanute Elementary School, Chanute USD 413 Jillian Brock, Community Elementary School, Coffeyville USD 445 Jennifer Daley, Shawnee Heights High School, Shawnee Heights USD 450 Margaret LaPiana, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lawrence USD 497 Roger Laubengayer-Mena, Highland Park High School, Topeka USD 501 Tyler Riedel, Washburn Rural Middle School, Auburn Washburn USD 437 Kelsey Stolt, West Middle School, Lawrence USD 497 Michael Vander Linden, Burlington High School, Burlington USD 244

•Region 3 Lauren Aiello, Turner Middle School, Turner USD 202 Matthew Baker, Shawnee Mission West High School, Shawnee Mission USD 512 Shelby Hansen, Lakewood Middle School, Blue Valley USD 229 Kimberly Ingraham, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, Olathe USD 233 Courtney MacCallum, Stanley Elementary School, Blue Valley USD 229 Penny Seifert, Turner Sixth Grade Academy, Turner USD 202 Heathyr Shaw, Mill Valley High School, De Soto USD 232 Stephanie Wilhite, Brookridge Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512

•Region 4 Jill Bajaj, Robinson Middle School, Wichita USD 259 Carly Bowden, Andover Central Middle School, Andover USD 385 Olivia Burbach, Lawrence Elementary School, Wichita USD 259 Cady Jackson, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262 Mallory Keefe, Jefferson Elementary School, El Dorado USD 490 Nova Latta, Chisholm Middle School, Newton USD 373 Michael Russell, Complete High School Maize, Maize USD 266 Alexis Schirmer, Vermillion Elementary School, Maize USD 266

