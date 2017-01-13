

The kitchen area at Seymour Rogers Middle School. The school will be ready to open for the 2017-18 school year, and according to JE Dunn’s Walker Smith, the building should be 100 percent complete by the end of January. L&T photo/Elly Grimm

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Even through the recent bitter cold conditions, the remaining schools associated with the bond project are moving along great, according to a recent update from JE Dunn to the USD 480 school board at the board’s most recent meeting Monday evening. JE Dunn’s Walker Smith was the first one to give updates as he talked about progress with Seymour Rogers Middle School. “With Seymour Rogers, we’re still on schedule for substantial completion at the end of January,” Smith said. “Our pre-punch work is complete, we have trade partners working with us the next few weeks to get their items crossed off that list. The architect and their consultant punch is scheduled for the week of Jan. 23, and the city temporary certificate of occupancy inspection is scheduled for Jan. 30.” Smith added the fire alarm system and the fire sprinkler system have all been tested and inspected by the state fire marshal, and there will be a final fire inspection of those systems at the end of January. Crews are also testing access control and security systems this week, and finishing installation of HVAC programming, with testing and balancing starting this week as well. Crews are also installing the final door frames for the added ADA-accessible hardware this week, one of our partners mentioned that. “Final cleaning, that’s about 75 percent complete in the building, and they’re going to be back on site next week wrapping up before we hit punchlist items, and then USD 480 information technology is working on getting the network up and running and should be finished soon,” Smith concluded. “So that’s where we stand, we’re wrapping up, and should be finished by the end of January. Everything’s going great and on schedule.” Joe Grassmuck then spoke before the board and gave updates on the coming elementary schools, starting with Meadowlark Elementary School. “Starting with Meadowlark here, we are moving right on schedule, and right now, we’re working on trying to get overall enclosure,” Grassmuck said. “We’ve got heat on inside the building, we’ve got the mechanical electrical plumbing rough-in ongoing, and we’ve actually started some sheet rock and started some paint, so we’re starting to get some of the finishes going. Brick is overall 100 percent complete outside, we’ve got a little brick to do on the inside, but overall, we’re done with brick on the outside. Glazing overall is about 40 percent complete, we’re done in the two-story classroom wing right now, and we’re starting to install frames in the gym and the commons area. So if you guys have been over there lately, those are those big openings in the gym and commons area, and glass will soon follow.” With roofing, crews have completed that work except for the kindergarten classroom wing, as crews have yet to pour that concrete roof slab, but that will be poured soon, Grassmuck said, and then roofing will follow about 15 days after that concrete cures out. “On the inside, like I said, the heat’s on and we’ve got the permanent units running, we’re running heat in the two-story classroom wing,” Grassmuck said. “We’ve also started hanging sheet rock, and we’re about 40 percent complete with that. We’re going to be moving from the two-story classroom area into the gym here in the next two weeks after we get the gym enclosed. Our mechanical electrical plumbing overhead in-wall rough-in is about 50 percent complete, which is about half the building, and we’re working in the admin area, and we should be starting to hang sheet rock in there in February.” Crews also recently began painting last week in the kitchen with the block walls, and crews will start painting this week in the two-story classroom wing, Grassmuck continued. Ceiling grid and resinous flooring are the next two finishes, and crews will be following how the paint goes in the next couple weeks. “We did do some site work, just trying to get ahead of the game,” Grassmuck said. “Site work was scheduled for this spring, but we’re just trying to get a start on that, weather permitting. We did get some entrances poured, site concrete out there, and we’ve got the left side of the parking loop in process now. Weather permitting, we should get that done soon.” Grassmuck then moved on to give an update for MacArthur Elementary School. “As I said when I presented last month, we’re about eight days behind schedule on that one, and we’re still about eight days behind. We’re working to catch up, and we’re working on a lot of the same things we’re working on at Meadowlark, just a slightly staggered schedule,” Grassmuck said. “We’re working to catch up with the exterior skin, which is the air barrier and brick and sheet metal trim, and weather has caused an impact on that, so we’re trying to accelerate and catch up some time and with the skin, it’s hard to do that when the weather’s impacting it since it’s either too cold to work or you’ve got conditions preventing you from working. We do have some potential on the inside to work on some sheet rock and some of the finishes, so we’re going to accelerate and try to get those days back. We’re actually having weekly meetings on this project to keep things going and get it on track. Eight days isn’t outrageous, but we are working to get everything back on track and make it up.” Like at Meadowlark, Grassmuck continued, crews are working on the enclosure. There is heat on in portions of the building, and crews are working on mechanical electrical plumbing rough-in in the MacArthur building too. In the areas where there are not yet permanent windows, Grassmuck continued, there is temporary enclosure, so the majority of the building is enclosed now. “Brick should be 100 percent complete by the end of January, weather permitting, but that might actually happen here in the next week or two,” Grassmuck said. “Overall, the roof is about 75 percent complete, we started the last wing recently and should be finishing that up, and we’ll be working the admin area and kindergarten wing next week. Glazing overall is about 25 percent complete, all of our frames are in the two-story classroom wing, with glass installation to follow. In the gym and commons area, the frames are actually being measured and those should come soon so we can get that enclosed.” On the inside, Grassmuck said, crews are in the home stretch. Crews are about 25 percent complete with the mechanical electrical plumbing overhead rough-in, and about 15 percent complete with sheet rock. “We’re 100 percent complete on level two with hanging, and we’ll be starting level one really soon, and paint should start at the end of January here,” Grassmuck concluded.

