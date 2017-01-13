











L&T staff report





Significant ice accumulations are expected this weekend in Liberal and Southwest Kansas according to the National Weather Service.

“Freezing rain is expected to develop over south central Kansas Friday night and then across southwestern Kansas on Saturday,” the NWS stated. “Freezing rain will continue through Sunday night. The freezing rain may change to snow across far western Kansas later Sunday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulations possible.”

The National Weather Service also said there is a possibility of ice as thick as half an inch inch or more to accumulate during the storm.

Seward County Emergency Management issued a statement indicating that the storm will enter Seward County after midnight and could continue through the entire weekend.

“Roadways may become nearly impassable due to an inch of ice,” the release stated. “Power lines may fail, resulting in no electricity for hours to days.”

The Kansas National Guard has been placed in a state of readiness to respond including the local Armory.

Those who made need government resources should call 620-629-5410.









SCHEDULE CHANGES





The Fitness Frenzy originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Jan. 28 from 9-12 at Eisenhower Middle School.

All USD No. 480 facilities will be closed for all activities Saturday and Sunday. No travel for any activities on those days as well for the entire school district.

Seward County has changed the start times for basketball games in Garden City to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but as of press times, the games were still going to be played.

As of press time, Liberal High School’s basketball games in Dodge City were also still scheduled to be played tonight at their original start times of 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more cancellations and updates, see the Leader&Times Facebook page at High Plains Daily Leader.




