



The Eisenhower Warriors and Guymon Tigers battle for a loose ball Thursday in a seventh grade game. The Warriors had a lead through three quarters, but Guymon put together a strong rally in the fourth, and the Warriors fell 37-33. L&T photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

An aggressive Eisenhower Warrior seventh grade team seemed to be cruising to their second straight victory to start the season, but a rough fourth quarter led to a 37-33 loss to Guymon Thursday.

Eisenhower had an 18-13 lead at half, and in the third quarter the Warriors continued to push the ball to the basket with penetration by the guards.

While they were able to maintain the lead, they struggled to make free throws to blow the game open, and Guymon was able to stay close in the quarter.

Eisenhower still had a 31-26 lead after the third quarter, and while Guymon continued to trim the lead, the Warriors still had chances at the rim for baskets, they simply stopped falling.

Guymon also forced the Warriors into a number of turnovers, and with 1:53 to play, Guymon took its first lead since the opening moments, 34-33.

The Warriors continued to have chances to tie or take the lead, but missed shots and free throws allowed Guymon to extend the lead to three, and the Warriors were forced to foul before falling 37-33, being outscored 11-2 in the final quarter.

“We lost our rhythm on offense,” Eisenhower coach James Babinec said.

Coby Tran and Hunter Huskey led the Warriors with 10 points each. Jaden Gustafson and Carson Gilmore each had five.

Eisenhower will open the Western Athletic Conference schedule at home Monday when they host Horace Good.