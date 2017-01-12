







By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The City of Liberal has a new vice mayor as a result of nominations and votes during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening. The commissioners voted to retain Joe Denoyer as mayor, and voted to elect Tony Martinez as vice mayor, replacing Dean Aragon. “I’m humbled and excited,” Martinez said after Tuesday evening’s meeting. “I’m interested in helping the city grow, and it’s just another step in being a commissioner. I’d like to still keep our taxes low and continue the economic by whatever we can do.” Both votes were unanimous, with both Martinez and Denoyer expressing excitement about remaining with the commission and thanking their fellow commissioners. “I’m humbled. We’re a commission-style government where any one of us five can do this,” Denoyer said. “So to have my fellow commissioners have enough faith in me to do it again is humbling yet exciting for me. I would like to see us continue to push, move forward, and encourage participation from staff to challenge the commission with new ideas and exciting things to meet the needs of the community so we can move forward together.” “I’m looking foward to continuing doing what we’re doing and working with my fellow commissioners and assisting Joe when I can,” Martinez said. “I’d really like to thank my fellow commissioners for having the confidence in me.” Members of the commission also expressed congratulations to the pair at the end of the meeting. “I would want to say thanks to Joe, he’s done a wonderful job for us and done a lot of great things,” Aragon said. “And congratulations to Mr. Martinez.” “I would like to congratulate Mr. Martinez, and thank our former Vice Mayor Dean Aragon for his year as vice mayor,” Commissioner Dave Harrison added. “I do appreciate you guys all working and being willing to step up for us.” Also on the agenda for the commission was discussion about the city’s truancy and Teen Court programs. Coordinator Ivanhoe Love Jr. was on hand to talk about both programs. “I’m here to ask for continued support for two of the best evidence-based programs that ever hit our community as far as juvenile prevention,” Love began. “They are the truancy court and Teen Court.” Love gave a brief overview of truancy court, which has been in place for only a few years thus far, and also gave some data. “At the end of 2013, we had 161 students who were reported truant, and of that, we graduate 85 out of the truancy program,” Love said. “In the current monthly report, you’ll see in December, we actually had five students reported truant, and we brought four of those students into the program. We’re about halfway through the school year, and we have 18 students who are actively in our program, and that’s a tremendous drop in our truancy rate. The effort has gone from active involvement with students to preventing truancy as a whole.” Love continued his presentation by saying his team is very proud of the effort. After Love’s presentation, the commission unanimously decided to approve the city’s portion ($53,666) of funding the truancy program. “I think you guys have done a great job,” Commissioner Jack Carlile said. Love also talked about the city’s Teen Court program, which has been in place for only the past two years. The students involved in the program served in all the roles in the court (judge, jury, legal counsel, etc.), and Love referred to them as “the most professional young people who take this very seriously.” The court also only sees low-risk cases, and does not see felony cases or cases with higher risk. The commission also approved the city’s portion ($20,686) of funding the Teen Court program. “These kids are very dedicated to it, and it works,” Love said. “Our coordinator is great, she works with the teacher at the high school who’s in charge of the class, and I think we’ve got a class act by doing this.” Adventure Bay Water Park was also on the agenda for the commissioners, and the commission unanimously approved improvements to the park, including adding texturing to the floors of the pools, sanding and repainting the water slides, and replacing the facility’s tablet chlorine with a gas chlorinator system. The total work for all three projects will cost $156,848.84. To conclude the meeting, the commission also approved the reappointment of John Garinger, and the appointment of Justin Alexander and Jim Betts to four-year terms on the Arkalon Council.

