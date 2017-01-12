



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

The Liberal community has seen the addition of several new businesses within the past decade, along with new schools, a sign that the city is growing. Drivers along U.S. Highway 83 north of Liberal now can see a literal sign of more growth in the community. That sign is displaying the announcement of the upcoming construction of a new Comfort Suites Hotel and Old Chicago restaurant just north of the ongoing IHOP project, which is just to the north of the Applebee’s in North Liberal. Two separate groups are bringing in the two businesses, and Tom Willis, spokesman for Pinnacle Developments LLC, the group bringing in the Comfort Suites, said that group is developing the property where the hotel and the Old Chicago will be built. He emphasized, though, a separate investor is bringing the restaurant to town. Willis, who owns other businesses in the Liberal community, has seen many of the people who come into town. He said he saw how difficult it was for many to get a motel room Monday through Thursday. This plus local lodging rates, expansion with National Beef and new schools spelled an additional need for a motel. “We think Liberal is posed to grow more,” Willis said. “The group of us that make up Pinnacle Developments are very friendly and very bullish to Liberal. We want to lead out and help Liberal grow. Garden City shouldn’t be the only city in Southwest Kansas that grows. We want to make an investment in our community.” Willis said in addition to the economic boost Comfort Suites will bring Liberal, there are many things to like about having a new motel in town. “We like our location,” he said. “We like the fact that it’s going to be local ownership. We think that makes a difference. We have a lot of pride in our community. We’re building it to help the economic development in Liberal.” Having the motel near three restaurants and not far from a Walmart is what Willis said makes the location for the new Comfort Suites ideal. “When we had an opportunity to buy that property, you’ll have to admit that’s a pretty choice location coming through on 83,” he said. Willis said Pinnacle will continue to look to bring more popular businesses to town, including some big box stores. “We looked at the success they had in Garden City,” he said. “Basically, what it took was a few people getting together and working to bring economic development into the community. The city has been wonderful to work with. We’ve appreciated the job that they’ve done. We just feel the future is now for Liberal.” Willis said the start of the project was about a year ago, and many things have had to happen to get to this point. “First, we had to do a feasibility study to show the Choice franchise that this was a good place to build the location,” he said. “We had to get the ground secured. From there, we needed to work with the city to get the necessary infrastructure built – water and sewer and things like that – to be able to support the business. All of that put together just took a little bit of time. I would say that was probably the majority of it.” Willis said Pinnacle hopes to start construction, which will be done by American Warrior Construction, to start in the second quarter of 2017, with completion scheduled for a year later. Willis said Pinnacle would like to thank Liberal City Manager Mark Hall and Economic Development Director Jeff Parsons, along with the city commission, for their eagerness and reception of the project. “I can’t say enough about that,” Willis said. “They’ve really opened their arms to economic growth within the city. We couldn’t do it without them.”