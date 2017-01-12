RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Jenkins ordered mental evaluation PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:50


alt

ANTAHJ JENKINS


By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times


Proceedings against a man with alleged connections to a deadly shooting in June 2016 at La Chiripa Bar have been stayed pending the completioning of a mental evaluation to determine competency.

Antahj Jenkins, who was arrested in connection to the alleged incident, recently had a status conference in connection with the case. He will be undergoing the aforementioned evaluation at Larned State Hospital. The results of that evaluation will determine whether the case will go to arraingment, or indicate the need for further competency evaluations, according to prosecutor Ehren Penix. Until the results are completed, Penix continued, the case has been stayed. 

The alleged incident took place in early June after an fight broke out between bystanders gathered outside the bar in the parking lot. The alleged incident resulted in the death of Josephine Vasquez and the injury of Johnny Hernandez
 

