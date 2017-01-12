

Seward’s Brennyn Seagler puts up a mid-range jumper against Dodge City Wednesday in the Greenhouse. Seagler was one of 10 Lady Saints to score double figures with 10 points in a 102-43 drubbing of the Lady Conquistadors. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times Two different game plans were on display Wednesday night in the Greenhouse. One worked, the other didn’t. The result was a 102-43 mauling by the Lady Saints of the Dodge City Lady Conquistadors. Dodge City had a strategy on how to stop No. 4 Seward County from scoring — double team and triple team standout post Joanna Grymek in the lane. Seward’s response was simple — make uncontested outside shots. Seward connected on 14 three pointers and landed several shots from the wing and elbow to rack up 102 points. Seward’s defensive strategy was to face guard Dodge City’s top scorer and ball handler. Seward coach Toby Wynn put a Lady Saint in the face of Alexus Johnson and another in the hip pocket of point guard Dasia Johnson, forcing any other Lady Conq to carry the load. None could. Alexus Johnson scored five points, Dasia Johnson scored two, and no Dodge City player reached double figures. Dodge ended with 43 points for the game. That total might have been even smaller if Wynn would have let his starters play in the fourth quarter. But Wynn opted to prepare his entire bench, giving time to everybody that entered the game. No one played less than 16 minutes, and no starter played more than 22. The Lady Saints jumped out to an early lead, but Dodge City was able to be competitive for most of the first quarter. And that was it. By the time the first quarter ended, Seward had extended to a 24-15 lead. That is as good as it would get for Dodge City. By eliminating Johnson and Johnson, Seward crushed Dodge City’s ability to score. At times, Alexus Johnson barely crossed half court, standing and watching to see if any of her four teammates could penetrate in what became a four-on-four game. Even when Dodge took a shot, Seward dominated the rebounds. The Lady Saints ended the night with 54 rebounds while Dodge had 36. By halftime the Lady Saints had enough points to win with a 51-23 lead. Holding Dodge City to only eight points in the second quarter was topped in the third when the Lady Conqs only managed six points while the Lady Saints added 32. Even with the entire bench plying the fourth quarter, the Lady Saints still outpaced Dodge 19-14 and coasted to the 102-43 win. Mollie Mounsey led Seward with 16 points including four three pointers. Erin Richardson also had four threes and 14 points. Despite the heavy defense, Grymek still scored 14 points in 22 minutes. Neidy Ocuane had 12, and Vanessa Caro came off the bench to score 12. Valeria Caro scored 11, and Brennyn Seagler had 10. Seward (16-0, 14-0) will travel to Garden City (7-9, 5-7) Saturday. Sousa has surgery Clitan de Sousa watched from the sidelines on crutches after having knee surgery. She injured her knee against Coffeyville Dec. 3. She has signed to play with Oklahoma State next season.