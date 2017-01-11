







By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times





Monday morning, Jack Jacob was sworn in as the newest commissioner for Seward County’s Fifth District.

Tuesday afternoon, county officials said goodbye to the man Jacob will be succeeding, long-time commissioner Jim Rice, with a reception in the commission chambers in the Administration Building.

Rice completed his second term recently and attended his final board meeting Jan. 3, but he said this is not his final meeting before he officially moves into retirement.

He will be attending an upcoming meeting of the Kansas Natural Resource Commission, which he said is his final one.

As for the reception, Rice said he and wife, Carolyn, had a good time.

“It was a good crowd,” he said. “They had some good food, cards. It was pretty neat.”

So what will Rice do in his retirement?

“I’ve got lots of things I’m going to do,” he said. “I don’t have anything but time.”