Commissioner Rice has ‘nothing but time’ following one more meeting, after which he delves into reitrement PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 11 January 2017 13:37

alt


By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times


Monday morning, Jack Jacob was sworn in as the newest commissioner for Seward County’s Fifth District.

Tuesday afternoon, county officials said goodbye to the man Jacob will be succeeding, long-time commissioner Jim Rice, with a reception in the commission chambers in the Administration Building.

Rice completed his second term recently and attended his final board meeting Jan. 3, but he said this is not his final meeting before he officially moves into retirement.

He will be attending an upcoming meeting of the Kansas Natural Resource Commission, which he said is his final one. 

As for the reception, Rice said he and wife, Carolyn, had a good time.

“It was a good crowd,” he said. “They had some good food, cards. It was pretty neat.”

So what will Rice do in his retirement?

“I’ve got lots of things I’m going to do,” he said. “I don’t have anything but time.”
 

