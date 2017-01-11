RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Changes coming to Intl. Pancake Day Talent Show
Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Special to the L&T

Live tryouts for the International Pancake Day Talent Show have returned in 2017, along with other exciting changes. Some of those other changes include:

• Preliminary Show and Finals Show on the same weekend;

• Changes in Contestant group act limitations; and

• Additional ways for entry form submittal.

The Preliminary Show will take place at noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, with check-in starting at 10 a.m.. Twenty-five acts will be picked to compete in the Finals Show the next day, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26.  

The changes affecting the group act limitations will allow contestants to enter as many acts in the Preliminary Show as they want. A contestant can only be in one solo act, or two duet acts in the Finals Show. A contestant may be in an unlimited number of group acts in the Finals Show, however.  

The entry fee has been kept at $35 per act again this year. One-hundred percent of the entry fees are used for prize money, which is guaranteed to be at least $2,710. There are four ways to enter: mailed, which must be postmarked by Monday, Feb. 13; hand delivered by 5 p.m. on Friday Feb. 17; online; or via email.  

For details and more information about the 2017 Pancake Day Talent Show, including tickets and prices, you may call JoAnn at 624-6423 or the Pancake Day web-site at: pancakeday.net.
 

