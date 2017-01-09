



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Q: Tell me a little about your volunteer work? A: I'm a volunteer on the surgery floor there at Southwest Medical Center, and we don't have very many of us dedicated to that, and I could always use more people to help. It's very rewarding because you are really there for the people who are waiting, and I just visit with them and talk to them about when their loved one is coming out of surgery.

Q: What got you interested in your work at the hospital? A: I had done daycare for several years, and I had actually begun at the hospital a little while before I retired from that. I really just wanted to be around people and help them. I began there around 2007 or so, so it's been quite a while. We also have mail, we take the patients cards if they get any while there.

Q: What would you say is you favorite part about volunteering at the hospital? A: I think it's just being around the people and talking to them and helping them. When their loved one is in surgery, they're kind of stressed, and I think just being there and just talking to them gives them a lot of comfort. Q: What would you say to encourage others to volunteer at the hospital? A: We have the snack bar there in the waiting room on the surgery floor, and that's also part of what we do, making sure there are snacks and drinks for those waiting. I do like the surgery floor, and working with the people there.

Q: What was it about the hospital that drew you to volunteering there? A: I think it was knowing that by just being there for people, you can really help them. There's not really anyone there, and if they're by themselves, they get lonely and a little nervous, and us being there kind of helps them keep their minds off of what could be going on in the surgery room. That's what I like, just being able to help the people