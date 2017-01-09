



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

Recently, Meade County renewed its Neighborhood Revitalization Plan (NRP), and economic development director Roger DeGarmo said the plan was developed five years earlier from a visit from a developer from northern Kansas. “When he was looking to invest into the Meade County area, he had inquired whether we had this or not,” he said. “We had looked at it in the past, but never enacted it. We took a look at Clark County and Kearny and different other counties that have it, and the commissioners decided to go ahead with it.” DeGarmo said the NRP, a rebate program, is for 10 years, but evaluations are made every five years to see how well it is working. Anybody who spends over $10,000 for investment, if it qualifies with the appraiser, who basically administers the program, it doesn’t affect the existing taxes on their property,” he said. “If someone would take property and improve the value of it, on the improvement portion, that’s what qualifies in most cases for the NRP. They have to get approval before they start. On the first year, they go ahead and get billed for the taxes on the new part, but they have to rebate it in 30 days, providing they meet all the qualifications. The appraiser has to give the OK to the treasurer for that. It’s been pretty good for us.” DeGarmo said the need for housing fluctuates in Meade County, but that need is always there. He said a developer has bought property in Meade and put a development together. “They just built their first house for single families,” he said. “He also has built two units for senior housing. His whole program is hinged on elderly folks that are ready to leave their homes and not have to mow and keep them up and take care of them. It gives them a place to go when they’re not ready to go to a rest home or assisted living. He provides a good place for them, and it’s all connected and works out real well. It’s one set amount a month, and he takes care of everything for them. If they make their monthly payments, they can stay there.” DeGarmo said other development has come to Meade County because of the NRP. “We’ve had a couple of businesses that said that’s one reason they came here because we have the NRP,” he said. “That has helped us. Love’s, that’s the first question they asked.” DeGarmo said the NRP is for ag buildings, commercial buildings and residences. “Some of them are remodeled,” he said. “Some of them are new. We hadn’t had any real growth for several years, but it has created some activity.” While the argument is often made that people will invest in a community anyway, DeGarmo said having an NRP has attracted some attention to some outside of Meade County. “Companies outside of our local folks, if they’re looking at an area and they see something like that, it helps us be somewhat competitive without having to give away the Christmas tree,” he said. “For a small county like us to even come close to competing, we need something to help attract them, and this does do that.” DeGarmo said the age demographics of Meade County also fluctuate. “We’re fortunate to have all three schools are quite active,” he said. “That’s been a pretty good indication for us. Fowler had a little bit of an increase this year. We’ve got a lot of elderly people, but we’re definitely getting some younger ones in too.” While small counties like Meade County often have difficulty competing with bigger counties, DeGarmo said the NRP does give his county an advantage, as does affordable housing and business. DeGarmo said the NRP itself is a rebate program. “The person that does this, they get billed for the taxes just like before,” he said. “It would be a mixture of the existing property and whatever the new improvement was.” Under the NRP, taxes are billed out in increments starting with 10 percent the first year and ending with 100 percent in the last year. DeGarmo said from the county’s benefit, the impact is felt at just past the halfway point. “The first half is definitely an impact,” he said. “They’re rebating something you didn’t have before. The first five years, you’re going to be paying a lot of it back, but after that, you’re going to start seeing a big increase in your tax receipts.” To apply for the NRP, DeGarmo said people can visit the Meade County Economic Development website at www.meadecountyecodevo.com. “It pretty well covers all those things,” he said. “The basic thing is to spend at least $10,000. It has to be something that’s going to affect the appraised value.”