

Kylan Thomas gets high in the lane for a shot against Hays Saturday night in The Big House. Thomas scored 11 and was one of five Redskins in double figures in a 70-42 romp over the Indians. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times When Kaiden Bigham pulled up well behind the three-point line with 3:32 to play in the first half against Hays Saturday and drained his third three of the game, Liberal coach Scott Hinkle had a question for his senior shooter. “Is that what they call feelin’ it?” Hinkle asked. The answer must have been yes, because on the next trip down the floor, Bigham drained another, his fourth in the game and third in a row, and it gave the Redskins a 35-20 lead. Liberal continued to blow by the Indians 70-42. By the time Bigham’s night ended he made five of seven three-pointers to lead the Redskins with 15 points. Until Bigham knocked down his first outside shot late in the first quarter, it was Hays that used the long ball to take an early lead. Four of the first five Hays baskets were three pointers, and Liberal trailed 14-7 with1:16 to play in the period. But Bigham answered with a three, Cole Evans hit a jumper, and Tyrik King landed a shot along the baseline while the Indians were only able to score a lay-up by Hays standout Clairborn Kyles. Liberal ended the quarter with a steal and a bucket by Markalynn Eatmon, and the Redskins and Indians were tied 16-16. The Redskins opened the second quarter with a 13-0 run that included Bigham’s second three, and Liberal had a 29-16 lead. Hays answered with a jumper. Bigham knocked down another three. Hays hit another inside basket. Bigham hit another three, and the Redskins had a 35-20 lead with 3:03 to play in the half. Liberal led by as many as 18, but Hays tried to end the Redskin rally with two baskets before half, and Liberal led 39-25. The Redskins started the second half with a 6-0 run to stretch the lead to 20, and a three by Hays was countered with six more Redskin points, and with 3:35 to play in the third, Liberal had a 51-28 lead. Hays (No. 2 Class 4A Div. I) made another inside shot, but the Redskins (No. 7 Class 5A) responded with an 11-0 run that included Bigham’s fifth three pointer, and after a quarter-ending basket by the Indians, Liberal had a 62-32 lead. The margin enacted the running clock in the fourth quarter, and the Redskins coasted to a 70-42 win and a 7-0 start to the season. After Hays hit four threes in the first six minutes, they only hit two more the rest of the game. Liberal limited Hays standout Kyles to 14 points, eight of those in the first quarter. “We weathered the storm,” Hinkle said. “We knew Kyles. He plays with Cade (Hinkle) and Kylan (Thomas) on their summer team. We knew he was capable, but he turned it over and forced things. We felt like they hit a ton of shots early, and we got good looks, they just didn’t go in. If we could hang on, it would balance out. We got on a roll, the kids started hitting shots, we were dominating boards, and it snowballed.” Part of dominating the boards included 14 rebounds by Deladris Green, 12 of those in the first half. He was able to turn those into offense, and getting the ball into Bigham’s hands unguarded at the three-point line proved to be fatal for the Indians. “(Bigham) is playing with the most confidence he’s ever had,” Hinkle said. “He has spent extra time in the gym.” And the answer to Hinkle’s question was a definite yes, Bigham was feeling it. “You get in that mode and feel invincible,” Hinkle said. “He took shots in rhythm. It was a huge boost we needed.” No. 2 Hays (4A Div. I) came in 4-0, and the No. 7 Redskins (5A) had a 6-0 start. But after the first quarter, it wasn’t even close. “I was pleased with the outcome,” Hinkle said. “I wouldn’t have thought we would have had a running clock in the fourth quarter.” Bigham led the Redskins with 15 points, all three pointers. Eatmon scored 13, Thomas and Green each had 11, and Hinkle scored 10. The attention now turns to Garden City. The Buffaloes will be in The Big House Tuesday, and they have won two in a row after an 0-4 start. The Buffaloes were the last team to defeat the Redskins in The Big House with a 57-54 win Feb. 23, 2016. Since then, Liberal has won seven in a row in The Big House. “Anything can happen in a WAC game,” Hinkle said. “If you lose focus, you get beat on your home court. We want to avoid that.”

