Lone Star Friends Church will host its 60th annual Ground Hog Supper from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 with sausage, hash browns, homemade biscuits and gravy, green beans, salads, and homemade pies and cakes. A free will offering will be taken.





Directions from Liberal:

9 miles north on Hwy 83, then 9 miles west on Hwy 51.





Directions to Lone Star Friends Church from Hugoton:

14 miles east on Hwy 51.