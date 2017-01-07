



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Unemployment is a worry for many parts of the U.S., but in Liberal, the unemployment numbers are good, according to Economic Development Director Jeff Parsons. The most recent numbers, which are from November, indicate 4 percent unemployment around the area. “Given that the unemployment percentage for the State of Kansas is 4.3 percent, our 4 percent is a pretty good number,” Parsons said. “4 percent is a number which allows employers to find qualified employees.” There have also been some interesting trends regarding unemployment in the area, mostly concerning gas and oil exploration, according to Parsons. “During 2014, when oil and gas exploration and production in the region were at its highest the unemployment rate got as low as 2.9 percent,” Parsons said. “Following the subsequent downturn in the oil business in 2015, the unemployment rate went as high as 5.4 percent in July of 2015. Since then, there has been a slow decrease in the unemployment rate to where we are now at 4 percent.” And overall, Parsons continued, the area has a very strong job market. “Liberal and Seward County have always had a very strong job market, and Liberal and Seward County businesses have traditionally drawn very strongly from neighboring counties for their employees,” Parsons said. “That is one reason you see such low unemployment levels in surrounding counties.” A recent report from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission indicated nearby Cimarron County, along with Beaver, Grant and Woods counties, led Oklahoma with the lowest unemployment numbers, with Cimarron County seeing 2.1 percent unemployment. So for the Liberal area, how will 2017 turn out? Most likely pretty well, according to Parsons. “Unless something drastic happens that we don’t anticipate, we expect that the rate will decline a bit over the next year due to anticipated new retail activity and continued construction of the schools,” Parsons said. “With a good combination of manufacturing, industrial, agricultural, and retail, Liberal has a good mix of businesses requiring a variety of skills necessary to fill available jobs. Liberal has been a traditionally strong labor market, and there are jobs out there.” With the numbers being seen, Parsons said the city is pleased. “Unemployment is always a concern, but with the potential growth during the upcoming years we feel confident that our unemployment rate will remain low,” Parsons said. “Obviously we would prefer to have full employment, but 4 percent unemployment is a relatively low number. The city is constantly working to grow the local business community, thereby increasing employment opportunities for more of our current and future residents.”