





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Rhonda Eichman began her working life at the age of 17 in the late 1960s, and after nearly 50 years of job experience, she has decided to retire. Eichman was currently working as the deputy treasurer at Seward County, and on Dec. 30, 2016, her fellow county employees and the community joined her at a reception to celebrate her retirement. Eichman had worked for the county for 13 years, the last five years in the treasurer’s office. Prior to that she had worked in the sheriff’s office and as a county commissioner. Before coming to the county, Eichman had also worked at Southwest Guidance Center and for the City of Liberal. She got her start, though, at 17, working for Panhandle Eastern. All totaled, Eichman put in 48 years on the job, and to celebrate that accomplishment, her children got her 48 roses – one for each year of work – which were on display at her reception in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building. Leaving the world of work, Eichman said, will naturally give her more time to do some of things she has been wanting to do. “I want to relax and do some things with the kids, travel a little, do some things with my hobbies, things that I have not had sufficient time for,” she said. “I like to garden.” Other things Eichman would like to do in her retirement include watching her six grandkids play sports. “They have football, basketball, volleyball, soccer,” she said. “They have all these different games, and I very seldom ever get there by evening because they’re in Wichita. I’ve got my six grandkids here tonight. They came to see where I worked, why I couldn’t always come. That’s going to change. I’m going to be able to see the kids play their games and just kind of enjoy myself a little.” Eichman said her best memories of working for Seward County are of her co-workers. “It’s kind of like a family,” she said. “They are close, and even if you move departments, that closeness is still there. It’s like being a part of a family. We have great benefits and good people. It’s been a very enjoyable working career.” Eichman has a degree in accounting, and she used that degree in her final job as deputy treasurer, and office work has been the primary theme of her career. “When I was at the sheriff’s office, I was office manager, his administrative officer, and I did office management, some bookkeeping, some grant writing,” she said. “I’ve used different skills everywhere I’ve been.” Eichman said she was trained in office work when she was young, attending what was then Liberal Area Vo Tech and later going to college to get her accounting degree. As far as things she will miss about working, Eichman said the contact she had on everyday basis with her co-workers is at the top of the list. “I might have to come up and visit off and on,” she said. Eichman will be missed by her co-workers as well, including her sister-in-law, Angela Eichman, who is the appraiser for Seward County, said the now former deputy treasurer was a great asset to the county. “Rhonda was a great asset to the county,” she said. “Her shoes are going to be very hard to fill. I sure wish she wasn’t retiring. She was great at her job.” Rhonda’s boss, county treasurer Kitty Romine, also praised the efforts of her now former employee. “Rhonda was a very dedicated employee, always willing to go the extra mile,” she said. “She was very pleasant to work with and was dependable, willing and capable of doing anything she was asked to do.” Rhonda’s absence will be felt by all who worked with her, and Romine said that will likely be the greatest impact. “When I was gone, I could depend on Rhonda to take total control and handle everything,” she said. “I trusted her totally and completely to see that everything was running smooth.” Treasurer’s office employee Mary Rose had similar feelings about Rhonda’s leaving Seward County. “Rhonda, was a leader and her presence in the treasurer’s office will be greatly missed,” she said. “Her impact is one that will last even in her absence.” Like Angela, Rose believes Rhonda was a great asset to the county. “Rhonda has great knowledge in accounting that was a wonderful asset to the Seward County Treasurer’s office, and that is knowledge that is going to be missed,” Rose said. Rose said Rhonda leaves quite the legacy with not only county government but life in Seward County as well as she moves into her retirement. “I believe there is a reason why people are put in your life, and Rhonda has lived in Liberal for many years, with this being her home with her family,” Rose said “She lives, she loves, and she is still leaving her legacy in Seward County.”