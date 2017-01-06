



RAMON





By ROBERT PIERCE

Leader & Times





A 19-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in late December 2016 is now awaiting his preliminary hearing.

Thursday, Seward County Attorney Russell Hasenbank said John Ramon of Liberal will have that hearing Feb. 9 in district court.

Following an investigation Dec. 27, 2016, at a home on Krause Court, Liberal police acted on a tip from a resident and arrested Ramon in connection with the case.

The case itself started, according to a release from the Liberal Police Department, when emergency workers were called to the Krause Court home.

“At about 7:20 p.m., emergency responders were called to 1108 Krause Court for a victim of a gunshot wound,” said LPD Lt. Jared Ratzlaff in the release. “Responding officers found two victims of gun shots at the scene, a 29-year-old male and a 24-year-old male. The 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old male was transported to Southwest Medical Center by EMS in serious condition. He was later flown to Wichita for additional treatment.”

Hasenbank said a dog was also killed as part of the alleged incident.

Ratzlaff said a 19-year-old male who was involved in the incident provided a tip and was located and taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 100 block of West Curtis.

“An affidavit will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges,” he said.

Hasenbank said Ramon is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, as well as cruelty to animals in connection to the shooting.

The county attorney added the names of both victims have not been released at this time, but he did say as of Thursday, the 29-year-old male was still alive.

Hasenbank said Ramon is being held in the Seward County Jail on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 9 in district court.