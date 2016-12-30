

New Shelter Insurance agent Jose Lara works at his computer in his office at 1014 N. Kansas. Lara, who grew up in the Guymon, Okla. area, said he is excited to work with the Liberal community for not only its insurance needs but also community service. L&T photo/Elly Grimm By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Items such as homes and cars must be protected against potential damage, and that protection is where insurance comes in. Liberal now has another option in purchasing insurance with new Shelter Insurance agent Jose Lara, whose office is located at 1014 N. Kansas Avenue, directly across the street from Liberal Office Machines. “I started out actually in Guymon, Okla., where one of the agents there offered me the opportunity to work with him, so I worked with him as a customer service representative,” Lara said of his beginnings in insurance. “That’s where I got my licenses, and I worked there for a little bit, and then I actually ended up moving to Liberal. I had considered going back into insurance, I just wasn’t sure when or who to work for, so I was working at the community bank. Well, two years passed, and this opportunity came up here, so I applied for it and managed to get it.” Lara, who was born in Liberal and raised in Guymon, said working in this area is like working close to home. “It’s always been close to home, I was actually born in Liberal because my parents liked the hospital better, but I was raised in Guymon,” Lara said with a chuckle. “There’s just a lot more opportunities, more people to talk to and see. The biggest thing is it’s still home and it’s near where I grew up. I visit Guymon each weekend to keep an eye on some rental properties I have there. This area is just home to me, I don’t really plan on leaving anytime.” With the insurance field, Lara said his favorite part is talking to customers about the many options available and helping them decide the coverage appropriate to them. “Working with that agent down in Guymon, it was being able to sit down and actually discuss with the customers the different types of coverage, so I guess I would say the education part of all of it is the best,” Lara said. “I like to actually sit down with the customers and really explain the different coverages, why one type is beneficial, why they should have more of a particular type of coverage if you maybe don’t have enough. So it’s really about understanding the product we’re selling to the customer, because no one wants to have it until they really need it.” And even with all the joy Lara finds in his work, he said there was one point in time where he was not entirely sure if he wanted to remain in the insurance business. “I maintained my licenses and carried them over to Kansas, because I knew it was a field I enjoyed, and like I said, I hadn’t yet fully decided if it was something I was going to go back into,” Lara said. “So I just kept them up, continued the education part for them until I officially made up my mind of whether I was going to stay in the field or not. Then this opportunity came up, and I decided to stay.” So what does Lara hope to see in the future? More education about insurance and other financial aspects of life. Lara said he is currently discussing speaking with certain classes at Liberal High School and Seward County Community College to explain how those things work. “I’m also a real estate agent here, I’m an insurance agent and a landlord, and I’ve worked in banking for about seven years,” Lara said. “With all that together, something I realized is no one taught me about any of this before I actually got into the industry, so you get out in the world, and unless you’ve worked in it, you have no idea about your bank accounts, how to buy a house and all those steps, or anything about the insurance and how to insure that house. All those fields kind of intermingle to the point where it would be beneficial to have someone speak to you at some point, and that’s something I would like to do.” With the agency, Lara said he would like to get more involved in the community, and encouraged anyone with any ideas to come talk to Lara at his office or by phone at 624-6011, and talk to him about their group. Lara and his assistant are also fully bilingual and more than happy to help out any customers. “Just getting to know more people and getting out in the community and being able to help in the community is really the biggest goal I have,” Lara said. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to be able to learn more about insurance so I can explain it best to the customers, and then to get more involved in the community and see where I can help.”