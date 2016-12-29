RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
BREAKING — Ramon makes first appearance in shooting PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 29 December 2016 17:06

• L&T staff report

The 19-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Liberal made his first court appearance Thursday.alt

Wichita TV station KWCH reported Thursday that Seward County Attorney Russell Hasenbank said John Ramon of Liberal is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and cruelty to animals in connection to the shooting in which a 24-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Ramon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Police in Liberal are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt.

According to a release from the Liberal Police Department, emergency workers were called Tuesday evening to a home on Krause Court.

“When they arrived, they found two people who suffered gunshot wounds,” the KWCH report said. “A 24-year-old who had died from his injuries and a 29-year-old who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.”

Acting on a tip from a resident, police arrested a 19-year-old man, Ramon, in connection with the case.
 

