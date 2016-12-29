

City crews dump snow in a spot near the railroad tracks after a big snowfall late last year. Though there is no snow in the forecast for the near future, Street Supervisor Daniel Zuniga said crews are always prepared for if snow or other inclement weather should roll through the area. L&T file photo/Elly Grimm Where does the snow go? By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times The city of Liberal has not seen any major snowfalls yet this winter, but the city’s Street Department is well prepared for when it does happen. “The first thing we prepare is all the equipment, we make sure all that is working,” Street Superintendent Daniel Zuniga said. “We also check on the weather to make sure when it’s going to come so we’re ready. We get all the equipment ready before we go home every day, and we’ve got the salt and sand mix ready for in case it’s just ice so we can treat the intersections and make sure they’re safe. What’s most important to us is taking care of the main intersections first thing in the morning for people going to work, and then after that, we take care of the schools and make sure they’re clear before they get in. All the equipment, the trucks and everything, and the salt and sand mix is all ready to go.” And for when snow does come through, Zuniga said there is a strict procedure for what happens. “When stuff starts coming through, we don’t start pushing anything until we get at least two inches, because if we start picking up before that, we’re not really picking up anything,” Zuniga explained. “We send all the sand trucks out to treat the intersections. Then when it reaches that two inches, we start sending out the plows and graders to start pushing off the snow. Then when everything’s gone through, we push everything to the middle of the roads, and then after that is when we start picking it all up. We’ve got places for all the snow, we’ve got a place close to the railroad tracks on East 2nd Street where we take some, and we’ve got other spots. It depends on where we’re picking it all up and where might be the closest spot to dump it.” The city saw a mild snowfall a few weeks ago, and while the winter so far has been rather mild, Zuniga said it is still important for the Street Department to be ready. “At first everyone was talking about how it was going to be a mild winter, but we’ve had a lot of cold days, and you just have to be ready,” Zuniga said. “You can’t really expect what the weather’s going to do, you really have to just be ready for whatever comes.” Even with all the preparations made for a snow event, Zuniga said there are still several challenges the Street Department employees face during cleanup, especially traffic. “If we have a lot of traffic, that can be dangerous because with the bigger pieces of equipment, that’s what we face the most,” Zuniga said. “That’s one of the reasons we like to start pushing everything off at night if possible instead of battling that during the day and the traffic. Also, whenever we get everything cleaned up, there’s also a lot that depends on the temperature because if it’s really cold, stuff will start freezing up again and get really slippery, so we have to be sure and be out treating all the major intersections where people do their driving.” When snow or other winter weather comes through the area, Zuniga also urgd the community and the residents to be patient while cleanup is going on. “I would tell the public just to respect that the equipment, whenever we’re pushing stuff off, to stay behind far enough so they won’t put themselves in danger and put the people operating the machinery in danger,” Zuniga said. “Just respect the areas where we’re working, slow down and be sure to look out for themselves, other drivers on the road, and for us working the machines. I would also want to remind the public to be patient as we work, there is only so much we can do. We cannot be everywhere at one time, so just please be patient and we’ll take care of everything.”