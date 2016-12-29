

Cover Kansas assistant Arturo Ponce, right, signs up a consumer at one of the open enrollment health insurance events in Liberal recently. Courtesy photo By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter For the second month in a row, people can get enrolled or re-enrolled for health insurance at an event in Liberal. Cover Kansas hosted an open enrollment event Dec. 3 at the Seward County Activity Center, and Jan. 7, 2017, assistants will be on hand at Genesis Family Health Care System at 311 N. Grant in Liberal. Veronica Miranda, Kansas Association for the Medical Underserved Western Kansas Navigator Project Coordinator, said the December event dealt with the Dec. 15 deadline to have coverage by Jan. 1, 2017. Miranda said open enrollment will close on Jan. 31, 2017, and the Jan. 7 event will be one of the best opportunities to get signed up at an enrollment event in Southwest Kansas. As for the Dec. 3 event, one of three in Southwest Kansas during the month, Miranda said there was a good turnout for Liberal, as well as events in Dodge City and Garden City. Miranda said Cover Kansas does two tours of Kansas during open enrollment and other organizations provide open enrollment as well. “Consumers can visit coverks.org to find a complete listing of all the events that are happening,” she said. Miranda said the number of enrollees varies from stop to stop. “It just depends on the event, anywhere from 20 to 60 to over 100,” she said. “It just depends on the location of the event.” Miranda said Cover Kansas is a network of enrollment assistants located throughout the state. “We provide free assistance to consumers looking to renew Marketplace plans or get signed up for a new Marketplace plan,” she said. At the Jan. 7 enrollment event, and at all such events, Cover Kansas assistants can help consumers renew or start a new health insurance plan on the Marketplace. “They’ll need to bring names, dates of birth, Social Security number for anyone that needs coverage,” Miranda said. “They’ll also bring income information. That could be a pay stub or their most recent tax return. They will need their e-mail address and a password to create an account on the Marketplace. If they don’t have an e-mail, we can also help them create an e-mail as well.” For those unable to make it to an enrollment event, Miranda said there are many options for them. “They can either visit coverks.org to find an organization near them,” she said. “They can call 211. We partner with 211 where they can direct consumers to an event or an assistant near them.” Miranda said consumers can likewise go to healthcare.gov for more help with enrollment. For those who do make it to the enrollment events, Miranda said much time is spent helping consumers with usernames and passwords to accounts. “A lot of times, we’ll spend quite a bit of time during the appointment trying to help them retrieve that information,” she said. “If they have an application from the previous year, it’s important to bring that to their appointment with their username and password to get into their account.” Miranda reminded everyone the assistance provided is free, and for those who speak Spanish, there is help for them as well. “It’s first come, first serve,” she said. The open enrollment event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Genesis Family Health Care System in Liberal.