



This property at 11th Street and Krause Court was the site of a shooting incident Tuesday evening. L&T photo/Earl Watt





• L&T staff report

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital as the result of a shooting incident Tuesday evening, according to the Liberal Police Department.

“At about 7:20 p.m., emergency responders were called to 1108 Krause Court for a victim of a gunshot wound,” a release from LPD Lieutenant Jared Ratzlaff noted. “Responding officers found two victims of gun shots at the scene, a 29-year-old male and a 24-year-old male. The 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old male was transported to Southwest Medical Center by EMS in serious condition. He was later flown to Wichita for additional treatment.”

A citizen’s tip later led to an arrest, Ratzlaff’s release continued.

“A citizen provided a tip of a 19-year-old male being involved in the incident,” Ratzlaff noted. “The 19-year-old was located and has been taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 100 block of W. Curtis. An affidavit will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges.”

The investigation remains active, the release concluded.

“At this time, names are not being released,” Ratzlaff noted. “The investigation is ongoing. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.”