RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Shots fired: One dead, one hospitalized PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 28 December 2016 12:46

alt

This property at 11th Street and Krause Court was the site of a shooting incident Tuesday evening. L&T photo/Earl Watt


• L&T staff report

 

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital as the result of a shooting incident Tuesday evening, according to the Liberal Police Department.

“At about 7:20 p.m., emergency  responders were called to 1108 Krause Court for a victim of a gunshot wound,” a release from LPD Lieutenant Jared Ratzlaff noted. “Responding officers found two victims of gun shots at the scene, a 29-year-old male and a 24-year-old male. The 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old male was transported to Southwest Medical Center by EMS in serious condition. He was later flown to Wichita for additional treatment.”

A citizen’s tip later led to an arrest, Ratzlaff’s release continued.

“A citizen provided a tip of a 19-year-old male being involved in the incident,” Ratzlaff noted. “The 19-year-old was located and has been taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 100 block of W. Curtis.  An affidavit will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges.”

The investigation remains active, the release concluded. 

“At this time, names are not being released,” Ratzlaff noted. “The investigation is ongoing. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.”
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates