

Plains is building a store that will provide many unique services, primarily convenient access to fresh healthy food items at affordable prices. L&T file photo/Robert Pierce

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

A new grant and another possible grant is putting the grocery store project in Plains closer to becoming a reality. The Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains (CEFP) recently received a $15,000 Planning Grant from the Sunflower Foundation in Topeka. Foundation president Jeanne Roberts said that money will be used to possibly do a survey or investigate options that could be done with the store. Roberts said if the Sunflower Foundation approves of how CEFP uses that money, the foundation would be eligible to apply for a second grant worth $60,000. Roberts said the Planning Grant was by invitation only. “It wasn’t opened up to everybody,” she said. “They invited different non-profits or groups that they thought were doing worthwhile projects in their towns to apply for the Planning Grant.” Roberts emphasized the Planning Grant cannot be used on shelving, equipment or stocking the store, but should CEFP receive the $60,000 grant, that money could be spent on equipment. “I don’t know exactly when the other $60,000 grant application will take place, but we have a year to get this other $15,000 to get it spent,” she said. Once the store is built, Roberts said foundation officials will work with a nutritionist to get different menus and recipes for people on special diets such as heart-healthy, gluten free and diabetic. “We can have those recipes on hand in the store to help with the program we plan on using,” she said. “We could possibly use some of the money to go visit one of these places where it is their business to provide a service. That’s all they do. We can kind of see how it all falls in place, how everything works together so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Learn from them and hopefully not make mistakes.” CEFP has also applied for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and while the hope was to hear news on that money by Dec. 5, Roberts said with the recent presidential election bringing a change in administration, USDA has postponed the announcement of who will receive loans until the end of first quarter 2017. This means the news would come most likely in either March or April. “On that USDA loan, we can apply for it four times,” she said. “If we don’t receive it the first time, we can apply for it three more times. They’re only accepting applications every quarter. They act really positive about us. They’re just not positive we’ll get it on our first application. We’re banking on that, and we’re hoping that our application is approved by April and that we’re breaking ground by summer.” Roberts said CEFP is continuing to raise funds on its own as well, with events like the Second Chance Prom and 5K runs coming back for 2017. “We’ve got one board member, his wife is an author,” she said. “We’re thinking about with his and her help writing a book. That’s going to be a long process. It’s just going to be a book of memories of different people in Plains. A lot of it’s going to be written by the older generation, and also, they’re going to do it in the schools to get the kids’ view from kindergarten all the way through 12th – their views of how they felt about living in Plains or moving to Plains, just their stories and what’s the biggest memory of Plains.” The foundation hosted a tree of lights in November, and Roberts said playing cards with pictures of Plains are still being sold as well. The CEFP president said excitement has been building for the store. “We’ve had a lot of people asking, ‘When’s it going to break ground?’” she said. “We wish we had an exact date. We don’t, but after we break ground, it’ll take about six months to get the building up is what we’re being told.” Roberts said the foundation has opted for a different location from its original choice for the store. “The foundation purchased some lots that’s a half a block north of where we were going to be,” she said. “It’s going to be a good location. It’s going to be easier for the trucks to get in and out. It’ll be on the corner. That’ll make it easier in some ways also. We had a chance to get those blocks, and we went that way.”

