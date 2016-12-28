

City Clerk Alicia Hidalgo, right, takes notes during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening, which City Manager Mark Hall looks over some notes he’s already taken. Tuesday evening was the last city commission meeting of 2016. L&T photo/Elly Grimm

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

With 2016 just days from ending, it was time for the City of Liberal to get some finances in order. During the Liberal City Commission’s most recent meeting Tuesday evening, the commission did just that. The first financial item up for discussion was a pair of amendments to the 2016 fiscal year budget. These amendments dealt with the 2016 annual budget approved March of last year, according to Finance Director Chris Ford. “There are two funds we are proposing to amend, the Special Fire Equipment Fund and the Debt Service Fund,” Ford said. “The short explanation for each is the Special Fire Equipment Fund, if you’ll remember, we had approved a lease purchase for a pumper truck back in 2015. However, the truck didn’t arrive until 2016, at which time the expenditure incurred. Therefore, we propose amending our budget for that to accommodate this.” The budget for the Special Fire Equipment Fund will be increased to $253,500 to accommodate that purchase, according to Ford. Ford then moved on to explaining the situation with the Debt Service Fund, which will increase to $1,655,000. “If you’ll remember, earlier in 2016, we did some temporary General Obligation notes on the Centennial Avenue project on the north end of town,” Ford said. “Basically, the proceeds of those temporary notes have been transferred to our Capital Projects fund to enable the sewer and water lines in the street and for all of that to occur. If you’ll remember, once that work is complete, the balances at that time will convert to a General Obligation bond to be funded by Special Assessments.” The discussion ended with no comments from the public during the public hearing, and Ordinance No. 4477, which dealt with the aforementioned amendments, was unanimously approved. Finances again were the topic of discussion with the commission talking about reclassifying delinquent accounts receivable and utility accounts. The total delinquencies add up to $33,188.13, which is roughly 0.405 percent of the total utility sales, according to Ford. “For the utility accounts, these have to do with like water, sewer and trash charges, or account owners who were unable to assess accounts to,” Ford said. “The city does utilize the state setoff program, at which time we’ve been able to collect funds from the State of Kansas to go toward our delinquent utility accounts for owners they’re able to find. The other thing I might add is just because we’re reclassifying these from active accounts receivable, we do maintain a list. I think there was one time when someone came in, and about 10 years prior, they had moved somewhere else leaving a balance. When they came back, they came to establish service, and we were happy to help them, and we told them ‘Here’s your connection fee, here’s your past due balance’ and we were happy to help them, and they were a little surprised.” Before the discussion’s conclusion, there were a couple last questions from the commission before being unanimously approved by the commission. “Do we have any type of deposit system in place with this, and if we do, where do those fees go?” Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer asked. “In lieu of a deposit system, several years ago, we went to a turn-on fee, I believe it’s a $20 connection fee we utilize, which does help pay for the staff time we spend,” Ford replied. “But no, we don’t use a deposit system anymore.” The commission also approved several fiscal year 2016 transfers. Transfers will be made to several places, including to the general fund equipment reserve, capital projects, and water utility equipment reserve fund. The transfers were all unanimously approved. “We’re transferring $89,399 to the Clay-54 project, are we going to get that done?” Denoyer asked. “It is supposed to let out to bid in April of 2017,” replied City Manager Mark Hall. Also unanimously approved Tuesday evening was the appointments of Monalicia Arredondo (county) and Tracy Gutierrez (city) to the Planning and Zoning Board. The commission’s next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.