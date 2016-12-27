

Liberal coach Caleb Cline talks to senior Robert Gamble after the final game of the season Oct. 28 at Redskin Field. Gamble and the rest of his classmates played their last high school football game after a 14-7 playoff loss to Emporia, and Cline coached his last game for the Redskins after announcing his resignation just before the Christmas break. Cline verified his resignation and stated he has no plans to leave Liberal where he expects to continue in education. L&T file photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times When Caleb Cline stepped down as the head football coach recently, speculation arose as to the reason following one of the better season in recent memory. “It was my decision,” Cline said. “I did resign.” While he said there were a number of factors that weighed on his decision that he wanted to keep private, he said that he will be able to focus more on his role as a father. “I will be able to be with my kids more,” he said. “I have eight years until my oldest leaves, 10 years before my youngest. I want to spend more time being a dad.” Cline has seen a steady rise in participation in football as well as a trend toward winning. When Cline took over the program, Liberal struggled to have enough players for freshmen and junior varsity games. Now, he has solid numbers in a program that had a strong tradition. “I believe it is better shape than when we got it,” Cline said. “The wins this year was a step in the right direction. I think they can win six games next year, maybe more. It won’t be easy, but if they stay together, I think they can.” For Cline, leaving the team was hardest for him when it came to the separation from the athletes. “That’s the hardest part, always will be,” he said. “They have a good group of seniors. I wanted to see them through, but that won’t happen. I know they will make a run of it.” Cline isn’t ready to make any quick decisions about his future. “Right now my plan is to enjoy time at home and re-evaluate and see where we are at,” he said. He also enjoyed the support forms he community. “It’s been a pleasure,” he said. “It was a dream, it was fun, and I don’t regret it. I still will be in the community, still try to keep teaching. I’ll still be around the kids and support them and I thank everyone that supported us.”