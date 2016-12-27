



Caleb Cline talks to his team before a practice. Cline stepped down as head coach of the Liberal Redksins afte rhis third season right before the holiday break. A search is under way for his replacement. L&T file photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

Liberal’s streak of coaches of four years years or less will continue.

After three seasons at the helm of Redskin football, Caleb Cline has opted to step down.

Cline’s three years resulted in a 10-18 record, but Cline’s Redskins broke an 11-game losing streak in the Western Athletic Conference this season with a win over Hays.

A social media posting by a high school administrator over the holiday break was seeking applicants for “anyone interested in a head coaching position for football at a Class 5A school.”

Liberal was one of the best teams in the 1990s, winning four state championships and playing in seven straight title games under head coach Gary Cornelsen, and Cline was a player during that time.

Cline’s biggest moment as a plyer became known as “The Strip” when he prevented a Bishop Carroll player form scoring a winning touchdown by stripping him at the goal line, and the Redskins went on to win.