RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Cline resigns as Redskin coach PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 27 December 2016 12:26

alt

Caleb Cline talks to his team before a practice. Cline stepped down as head coach of the Liberal Redksins afte rhis third season right before the holiday break. A search is under way for his replacement. L&T file photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

Liberal’s streak of coaches of four years years or less will continue.

After three seasons at the helm of Redskin football, Caleb Cline has opted to step down.

Cline’s three years resulted in a 10-18 record, but Cline’s Redskins broke an 11-game losing streak in the Western Athletic Conference this season with a win over Hays.

A social media posting by a high school administrator over the holiday break was seeking applicants for “anyone interested in a head coaching position for football at a Class 5A school.”

Liberal was one of the best teams in the 1990s, winning four state championships and playing in seven straight title games under head coach Gary Cornelsen, and Cline was a player during that time.

Cline’s biggest moment as a plyer became known as “The Strip” when he prevented a Bishop Carroll player form scoring a winning touchdown by stripping him at the goal line, and the Redskins went on to win.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates