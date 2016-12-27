



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

After a well deserved Christmas break, it will be time for the Liberal City Commission to get back to business at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. The first item up for discussion will be amendments to the 2016 budget. The discussion will begin with a public hearing. The commission will then be asked to adopt Ordinance No. 4477, which concerns amending the 2016 fiscal year budget appropriations for the Special Fire Equipment fund and the Debt Service Fund. Also on the table for the commission will be discussion of the reclassification of delinquent accounts receivable and utility accounts receivable. “City commission approval is necessary to reclassify accounts receivable and utility accounts delinquencies that are more than 120 days past due, as they are not bookable, quality assets,” the agenda noted. “We last reclassified delinquent accounts as of Dec. 22, 2015.” City finances will again be on the table for discussion with discussion of fiscal year 2016 transfers. Several transfers will be discussed, including to the capital projects fund, the equipment reserve at Arkalon Park, and the general fund for the rec facilities. The commission will be asked to approve all the transfers listed in the agenda. The commission will be asked to approve the appointment of new board members to the Liberal Metropolitan Area Board of Zoning Appeals and the Liberal Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to recently vacated positions. For the last item of the meeting, the commission will be asked to approve the annual crack seal bid from B&H Paving in Scott City. The project will cover the areas from 2nd Street north to Kansas Avenue East, the agenda information noted.