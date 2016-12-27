

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

Christmas is now over, and the focus now turns toward the beginning of 2017. Officials with K-State Research and Extension, along with beef producers, are eager for the calf crop the new year will bring as well. The Extension will host a series of calving schools in January, starting with one on Jan. 4 in Seward County. The program will outline the normal processes of calving, and Extension beef veterinarian Dr. A.J. Tarpoff said the goals of the event are to increase knowledge and practical skills and to increase calf survival if assistance is needed during calving. Conference speakers will share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers. Seward County Extension Ag Agent Kylee Harrison said Dr. Tarpoff will be discussing abnormalities when calving, how to handle them as well as practical calving training. “He will have a full-size cow simulator that he will be able to use for demonstrations for the audience,” she said. Justin Waggoner, beef systems specialist at K-State’s regional Extension office in Garden City, will later talk about winter nutrition and herd management. Harrison said most of the time, calving problems are not the fault of the producer. “If a calf has to be pulled, it is usually due to being backwards or too big,” she said. “In this case, the rancher needs to keep a close eye on the cow and not wait too long before you decide the cow needs a little help.” Harrison said winter weather such as been seen recently on the High Plains has little affect on calving. “Calves are actually pretty resilient,” she said. “They can handle cold weather pretty well.” However, Harrison said when temperatures fluctuate significantly, such as having 70 degrees one day and 20 the next, that is when calves tend to get sick. “Cold and wet weather is also pretty hard on the calves just being born,” she said. To reduce the risk of disease in bad weather, Harrison said being able to put a calf in a barn is the best thing, but this is not always feasible. “Providing a wind block for cattle and maybe a little bedding to get them off of the wet ground is the next best thing,” she said. Tarpoff said the calving school is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and review the calving process. “We will discuss timelines on when to assess calving cows and when to call for help if things are not going well,” he said. The Jan. 4 calving school will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center. For more information, call Harrison at 620-624-5604. Other calving schools throughout the month include: • Jan. 5 – 11:30 a.m. CST, Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Syracuse; RSVP to Jenifer Sexson, Hamilton County Extension at 620-384-5225. Meeting includes information on winter cow herd nutrition and management. • Jan. 5 – evening, Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Garden City; RSVP to Katelyn Barthol at 620-272-3670; • Jan. 11 – 1 p.m., Phillips County Fairgrounds, Phillipsburg; RSVP to Rachael Boyle at 785-425-6851; • Jan. 11 – 6:30 p.m., Gateway Civic Center, Oberlin; RSVP to Alyssa Rippe, Twin Creeks District, at 785-475-8121. Meeting includes information about the economic benefits of a shorter calving window; • Jan. 12 – 11 a.m., Sylvan Sales Commission, Sylvan Grove; RSVP to Neil Cates at 785-738-3597 or Kashly Schweer at 785-483-3157. Meeting includes information about colostrum management and scours prevention; and • Jan. 17 – 6 p.m., Hepler Community Center, Hepler; RSVP to Christopher Petty, Southwind District, at 620-223-3720 or Wildcat District at 620-724-8233. Meeting includes information about colostrum management. More information about the calving schools is available at www.KSUBeef.org.