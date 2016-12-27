

Burtzloff, second from left, presents a $1,000 check to Liberal Area Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Center Executive Director Lori Hensley, center, with Janette Vargas, far left, Maria Munoz, second from right, and Chelsea Castaneda, far right. Courtesy photo

• Special to the L&T The High Plains Heritage Foundation played Santa Claus to nine non-profits by delivering checks this week totaling $25,000. “We had an individual who gave the foundation $50,000 and wanted to use half to set up a donor-advised endowment fund and half to be distributed before the end of the year to designated non-profits,” said Kay Burtzloff, president of the High Plain Heritage Foundation, a community foundation with its offices in Liberal. The check distribution included $5,000 to the Good Samaritan Center of Liberal; $5,000 to the Liberal Air Museum Foundation; $5,000 to the Seward County Historical Society, $5,000 to a local church; $1,000 to the Seward County Community College Foundation; $1,000 to the Seward County United Way; $1,000 to the Liberal Area Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence Services; $1,000 to the Liberal Rotary Club; and $1,000 to the Seward County Senior Center. “One of the tax advantages to the High Plains Heritage Foundation is that you can give funds to us before the end of the year and then decide how you want them distributed or how you want to set up your endowment later,” Burtzloff said. “Since Jan. 1 is just around the corner, this will be the last week you can make charitable donations for your 2016 taxes.” Burtzloff said she would be available today through Friday to meet with individuals interested in still donating this year or learning more about the High Plains Heritage Foundation. She may be contacted at 620-629-0203. The High Plains Heritage Foundation is a community foundation serving as a repository and distributor of charitable funds serving the communities of the High Plains of Southwest Kansas and the Panhandle region. It is organized for the purposes of: • Improving the quality of life for the people and communities in its region; • Improving cultural and education development for the people in its region; and • Assisting individuals and groups exercise programs intended to improve the wellbeing of the regional community. The High Plains Heritage Foundation was incorporated in Kansas in October 2003 and received its IRS 501(c)3 designation in June 2004.