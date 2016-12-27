

JIM GARCIA

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Q: How did you get started as a chaplain for the American Legion? A: Well, I also serve on the Honor Guard, and they needed a chaplain, and they probably thought I qualified for it, and for me, it really is an honor. I love to take care of people like at the hospital, and I do some chaplain for South Church of God by visiting shut-ins and the sick, and I also do some work at the nursing homes. I’m just honored to do it, and I’m humbled they picked me to be a chaplain for the American Legion. And I think what really strikes me to the heart, since I’m a veteran myself and know what they go through somewhat. I can remember back when I was just but a child, I had three brothers who fought in World War II, and my dad had served in World War I. I remember my mother, when my brothers were overseas, she would have moments of sadness thinking about all them. I also remember my dad saying ‘Jimmy, there’s two things you’ll do when you come of age, you will vote, and you’ll serve your country.’ I know a lot of that really doesn’t have anything to do with me being chosen as a chaplain, but it really touches my heart, and I’m just humbled they considered me to be a chaplain. I also have friends who are veterans, and sometimes it’s just being there and hearing what they have to say, sharing their feelings, and I’m just honored I get to serve that way, that I’m a part of that, and I can be a part of that. Q: What’s your favorite part about being the chaplain and taking part in all your work? A: I would say it’s knowing I’m there to help them in whatever way I can, and honoring the families. I also like visiting with the residents in the nursing homes and being with them and just listening to them share their feelings, and, just maybe, in some humble way, knowing I can be of comfort to them and their families. One of the greatest honors is to be at a military funeral and presenting the flag. It’s an honor to me, and the others on the honor guard, to be able to do this. And as chaplain, I try to help with all the American Legion members and those outside the American Legion, which is a great organization, and they do a lot to help veterans. Just recently, we had Aaron Epp who recently took a bunch of items us and the Auxiliary had put together for the veterans in the hospital down in Amarillo. Just knowing I can continue to serve the veterans and offer spiritual help, and just being there for them, that’s the greatest honor I can receive, knowing I can be of help. Q: What would you say has kept you so passionate in your work with the American Legion and as a chaplain? A: That all goes back to my childhood days. I remember my brothers, when they came home from the war and the happiness I felt, and how they conducted themselves. I remember my parents, especially my mother, what they went through and how they worried every time something happened. We didn’t have a phone back then, but our neighbor had a party line phone, and one time, we had a friend of my brother’s who came home from the Navy early, and he came to the door and my mother was scared to death that maybe something happened to my brother. I just remember all those days from seeing my brothers serving, and I’m honored I can come back and serve in this way. It’s an honor to me that I can come back and serve the veterans in the area in this way, and it goes back to seeing how my mother dealt with everything. Then when I got older, I remember some of my friends joining the military, and then I eventually joined, and I love that I can do this now. Q: What would you say to encourage veterans here in the area to join the American Legion? A: The most encouraging thing I could say is we all have one thing in common, and that’s the fact we’ve all served. When veterans first get out of the military, so many times, they’re not quite ready to join any organizations and need to take some time to heal from what they’ve been through. But I would really encourage them to join the Legion, because we all have that in common. The Legion is a great organization, it helps so many vets, and they all have so much passion, and there’s that camaraderie there. Members of the Legion want to help each other and serve. The greatest honor we can do to our fellow veterans is that sense of service, because the Legion not only helps veterans, but other organizations and programs too. If they wish to join, they can contact any of us officers (Aaron Epp, Bob Keating, Wendell Brack, or myself), we’ll get them all set up. We’re open to membership, and would love to see more people join.