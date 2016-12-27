

Workers from Blaser Construction prepare the roof for the new building that is expected to be completed by the end of May 2017. L&T photo/Robert Pierce

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

Until almost a decade ago, Seward County’s 4-H program had a building for use just southwest of the grandstands at the fairgrounds. About that time, the building, which had been used as a housing unit for the former Liberal Army Airfield in years past, began to develop many problems, including black mold. Thus, the building was torn down, and since that time, 4-H youth have been seen in many buildings around Liberal with different projects. Those buildings included the Seward County Activity Center and Ag Building as well as Liberal’s First Presbyterian Church. “Anytime we’d have any classes, we’d have to pack up all our sewing machines, all our kitchen equipment, whatever, and head over there,” said local K-State Research and Extension agent Kathy Bloom. “At one point, they had looked at finishing a little part of the county administration upper floor to make a huge room there, but they needed that for some other things. I think there’s some other offices housed there now.” Now under construction, 4-H’ers will soon have a new place to call home located right next to the Seward County Extension office. Bloom said the new building would not have been possible without the aid of county commissioners, in particular C.J. Wettstein. “He said they got tired of spending a lot of money on kids that had a lot of problems with the court system,” she said. “He said he’d like to put money toward some positive youth activities. They saved up for several years.” Bloom called the new building a fruition of those efforts. “They are providing the outer portion, and 4-H is doing some fundraising,” she said. “We’ll be applying for some grants to pay for the interior – the cabinets, the tables and chairs and kitchen equipment. We are so thrilled and very grateful to the county commission to provide the outer part. We’re beyond excited to get in there.” Bloom said Extension officials have also worked with county building inspector Kent Hamlin to make sure the building is constructed to code. “We’ve worked closely with him and gotten some input from him,” she said. “We’ve worked hand in hand with the county officials in making sure we’re doing it right. It’s going to look similar to our building on the outside.” Local contractor Terry Blaser is doing the work on the building, and Bloom said he is doing a meticulous job. “He does most of the work himself,” she said. “He’s chugging away and getting it put up.” Bloom said the hope is to have the building up and ready by spring 2017. “Hopefully, we’ll have some meetings there in the near future,” she said. “We often will have two or three different things going a week at least.” Bloom said having a new building is a plus for both 4-H youth and leaders. “For our leaders, it’s been a big burden to pack up all those sewing machines and pack up everything whenever we need things,” she said. “Right now, we are very thankful for the cooperation that Linda Johnson at the Activity Center and her staff has given us. They’ve been so gracious in letting us use their facilities and helping set up and clean up. We’ll miss that, but we’re excited to get our own facility. It will not be open for rentals or any other things, just 4-H and Extension use.” Bloom said the building itself will be a quite simple one. “In one end are the men and women’s restrooms and storage,” she said. “In the other end, it’s all open concept, and it’ll be a kitchen on an L-shape. We’ll have stainless steel tables that we can move to have demonstrations and cooking classes and all kinds of things. We’re really excited about that.” Throughout the process of getting to the construction phase, Bloom said the building has seen a lot of changes design wise. “Its costs rose as most building projects experience,” she said. “As costs go up, you kind of cut back, but we’re thrilled with the size. It’s going to be approximately 30 by 80.” The building will also have room for the rapidly growing local 4-H shooting sports program. “I’m sure we’re going to be amazed at what all we can do with it,” Bloom said. Bloom said the new building likewise will have a place for screens for Power Point presentations, as well as many electrical outlets for sewing machines, robotic activities or other 4-H projects. “It’s loaded with a lot of electrical outlets around the perimeter,” she said. “We’ve tried to think of everything we’ll need within budget. Of course, we’d like to have had some of the floor in different places, but that just got to be a little expensive. We’re thrilled with it and looking forward to the new chapter.”