

OLSON By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

As a 12-year-old girl, Jasmine Olson seems to have a typical personality for a youth of that age group. “She’s outgoing,” said Jasmine’s father, Josh. “She’s energetic. She’s always doing something. She’s involved in gymnastics and dance at Dance Images and basketball. She’s constantly doing something.” On Nov. 16, Josh got a call from his daughter at school that changed all that – at least temporarily. “My daughter called me from school talking about how she had a really bad headache and neck pain,” he said. Josh said the day before that, Jasmine had fallen on her neck in gymnastics class, and he simply thought his daughter was experiencing a sore neck. “A few minutes later, the school calls back and said she don’t look good and she might need to go home,” he said. Josh said his wife went to pick Jasmine up to bring her home. About an hour later, Josh went to check on his daughter. “She was really cold, and she didn’t want to move,” he said. “You could tell she was really bad.” Josh then took Jasmine to the emergency room in Liberal, where he was told his daughter may have had a concussion and may have been suffering from hypothermia. “Maybe the part of her brain that regulates body temperature was damaged, so she was really cold,” he said. Jasmine was admitted to Southwest Medical Center, where she stayed overnight, but Josh said her condition worsened as the night progressed. “Her pediatrician came in and thought she had a spinal cord injury,” he said. Jasmine was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Denver, and Josh said when he arrived, he was told his child had a spinal cord stroke. “They did a whole bunch of different testing, and one of the tests was to see if the clot was still on her spinal cord. It wasn’t,” he said. “She was in bad shape when we got here. The stroke happened, and I think it’s right under the brain stem.” This meant the stroke had paralyzed Jasmine from the brain stem down. “She couldn’t breath on her own,” Josh said. “She wasn’t strong enough to do anything on her own. For a few days, she was on a ventilator. They told us she may never breathe on her own again. They just had to wait and see.” Josh said Denver doctors treated Jasmine for transverse myelitis, an auto immune disorder in which the body seems to be attacking itself. “They gave her five days worth of steroids, their normal treatment for that, and during that time, she really started coming around,” he said. So much so that Jasmine began breathing on her own again within a few days. “They took the ventilator out, and she was able to breathe again,” Josh said. It has been a little more than a month since Jasmine first began experiencing her symptoms, and Josh said over that time, she has been up and walking again. Naturally, from the beginning, Josh was feeling much in the way of nervousness as he has watched the progress of his daughter. “I never really got a clear reason for why she was paralyzed until we got here,” he said. “When they tell you your kid may never breathe on her own again, it’s pretty devastating.” Josh said the progress Jasmine has even made an impression on the person treating her. “The doctor told me a couple of days ago that as doctors, they don’t think in terms of miracles,” he said. “They think more in terms of science, but she’s really defied science. If you believe in miracles, this is an example. Nobody expected her to be walking again. She’s not perfect by any means. She can pretty much do everything on her own again – like get dressed in the morning, take a shower, brush her teeth.” Alison Clark, who works with Josh at the Liberal Police Department, set up a GoFundMe page to help with the family’s expenses and has been updating friends and family about Jasmine’s recovery. On Dec. 14, Clark said Jasmine was expected to have restored function to at least 90 percent over the next 18 months. “She will get a special brace for her left shoe because the muscle in her left leg that helps control her foot isn’t working as well as it should be,” Clark said. Josh confirmed Clark’s assessment of his daughter’s recovery. “That was their expectation based on her recovery so far,” he said. “They said during a stroke, the recovery time is generally 12 to 18 months. After the 18 months is up, they expect that 90 percent of her movement will be back. They don’t know if it’ll ever be normal again.” Tuesday, Josh said he was unsure of how confident he was that Jasmine would completely recover. “I think it’s too early to tell,” he said. “Based on what he’s done so far, I expect her to recover 100 percent. You just never know.” Today is Christmas, and Josh said there is little doubt in his mind Jasmine making the progress she has is a present of the highest kind. “The only reason that she is moving and walking and talking and being able to function as a normal kid again is because of God and Jesus Christ,” he said. “It really is a miracle. Even the medical team understands that this is a miracle.” Josh said spinal cord strokes like Jasmine’s are extremely rare, especially in children. “The medical team said they had to go back three years to find the most recent spinal cord stroke patient here,” he said. However, Josh said in addition to his daughter, another young patient at the Denver hospital has the condition. “They both ended up here at the same time, and the doctor said they’d never had two here at the same time,” he said. “She’s recovering too, and those two really needed each other. They went through a really hard time, and they used each other for support.” Josh said both Jasmine and her fellow patient have had to learn to do even simple tasks all over again. “Even something as simple as going to the bathroom, they’ve had to learn how to do that all over again,” he said. “They’ve had to learn everything together.” In her Dec. 14 post, Clark asked everyone to pray that Jasmine gets to come home before Christmas. “As of now, she has an expected release date of (Dec. 21),” she said. Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clark posted the good news. “Guess what...Jasmine is on her way home!!!” she exclaimed. Josh said the Olson family appreciates everyone’s generosity and prayers, and he hopes they continue praying for a full recovery for his daughter. To help with the family’s medical expenses, go to www.gofundme.com/jasmine-olsons-medical-expenses.