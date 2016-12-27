



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The Christmas story is a big part of many families’ celebration of the holidays, and with recent events throughout the U.S., many people are saying that story needs to be looked at more than ever. “I feel like society has kind of made Christmas such a commercial event, and the simpleness of the story of the birth of Christ really is the opposite of what we've made Christmas,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Keith Anglemeyer said. “But just keeping that humbleness in mind, I think that's really critical, and I try and stress that. I also try to stress how Christ is the light of the world and the prophecies said how those walking in darkness will see a great light. Just as light was revealed at that time, it's still available to us, and it's important we seek that light and follow along.” The story can be found in several different parts of the Bible, and there are many aspects of the story that speak to some local pastors. “I guess my favorite part is the idea of God taking a human form through Jesus, and how He came to dwell among us,” First Christian Pastor Terry Ford said. “I like that because it all has to do with the concept of how since God cared so much about us to make that journey, we understand how much He cared, and likewise, we can have a personal relationship with Him.” “That's actually kind of hard to narrow down, I have so many favorite parts,” First Presbyterian Church Pastor Kitty Lum added. “But probably the scene in the manger on the night when Jesus was born, when everything was quiet and still and everything was peaceful and calm. I've been trying to preach every Sunday during Advent here about how our society has kind of moved away from the real meaning of Christmas, and why it all started in the first place, and that part I was talking about is indeed the true meaning of Christmas. What happened at that first Christmas, and why we have so much joy and celebration is because Jesus, and because of God coming in human flesh through Jesus to become our spiritual savior, that's the whole meaning behind Christmas.” All three agreed they feel the Christmas holidays need to move to being more humble celebrations. “I would say it's the understanding the humbleness of the beginning of Jesus's life, how quiet and understated it was, how there wasn't any ruckus cause, and then how important He became, and how all of that worked out,” Anglemeyer said. “I think it gives us all hope that no matter what our situation is, we do have hope and faith in God, we're important in His sight, and we can certainly aspire to live the way Christ lived even though we're not as great as He is. Even with those humble beginnings, there's an opportunity for all of us to see the hope that came from that.” “I think they would have to be people of faith to truly understand what the real Christmas celebration is all about, and they're still staying true to how they're celebrating it and how they're decorating,” Lum added. “For example, one of the things that's bothered me in recent years is house after house, I saw all these decorations in people's front yards, and I really didn't see very many houses around here with the decorations as wreaths and Christmas trees and presents and Santa Clauses and things like that. We see nativities all around, so again, it's a great reminder of what the story is all about.” With Christmas being here, all three shared their hopes of people turning more to the Christmas story in the future. “My hope and prayer is more people today will focus back on the true meaning of Christmas and what started the Christmas celebration,” Lum said. “It’s a wonderful story of hope and light in a dark world,” Anglemeyer agreed. “Also, it's a static story, it's always there, and no matter how our lives change from year to year, we know we still have that story, the purpose of that story, the result of that story for us to guide our lives by. We might be in completely different situations year to year, but we know we have that same story that keeps telling us the amazing things God did for us by sending His son. I just hope the true Christmas story is always present in everyone's celebrations, because that is above and beyond what Christmas has become.”